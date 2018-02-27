Feds raid Chicago Ridge animal shelter

Federal agents are now investigating an animal shelter in the southwest suburbs, and it is a shelter that is no stranger to controversy.

A staged protest outside the Animal Welfare League of Chicago Ridge took place Tuesday night. The shelter has been under fire from activists who called the DEA accusing the shelter of misusing medication.

On Tuesday, agents paid the shelter a visit.

"There's a lot of negligence when it comes to medicine and the drugs that they're using. There is veterinary practices that are happening illegally without licenses. So they needed to get involved, they needed to step in,” said animal activist Nikki Ormsby.

Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez was pleased by the raid.

"I think it justifies all of the individuals who basically said if there's smoke, there must be fire,” said Alderman Raymond Lopez.

Protesters also say the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation paid a visit alleging misuse of funds. While they nor the DEA would confirm or deny the visits, the shelter did say in a statement the following:

“Yes we can confirm the visits and that they went well. As you know to this date we have passed all inspections from all oversight bodies including most recently the department of agriculture never failing one of their inspections.”

“We are a true open intake facility and no animal is ever turned away. We are not perfect but we work tirelessly to help and save as many animals as we can.”

The protesters still maintain they don't want the shelter closed. They just want shelter director Linda Estrada removed.

"Have a change. Have positive people who actually care about the animals and want to get the animals out. Save them,” said animal activist Shannon Gaglione.

The town of Chicago Ridge is also investigating the shelter with a special panel.