- Fire officials rescued a window washer who was hanging from a high-rise building Tuesday in River North.

Officers were dispatched at 12:08 p.m. for reports of the window washer hanging from the 53rd floor of the building near Dearborn and Ontario streets, according to Chicago police.

Fire rescue crews were able to secure the person and pull him up onto the roof of the building, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Dearborn remains closed between Ohio and Ontario as crews work to remove the equipment used in the rescue, police said.