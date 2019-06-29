< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Fire in Humboldt Park leaves 18 people homeless

Posted Jun 29 2019 04:17PM CDT Chicago police and fire investigate a fire where 18 people were displaced Saturday morning in the 1300 block of North Maplewood Ave in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. (Image: Justin Jackson/Sun-Times) https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Humboldt%20Park%20fire_1561842669643.jpg_7456944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chicago police and fire investigate a fire where 18 people were displaced Saturday morning in the 1300 block of North Maplewood Ave in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. (Image: Justin Jackson/Sun-Times)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Chicago police and fire investigate a fire where 18 people were displaced Saturday morning in the 1300 block of North Maplewood Ave in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. (Image: Justin Jackson/Sun-Times)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415469643-415467692" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Humboldt%20Park%20fire_1561842669643.jpg_7456944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Humboldt%20Park%20fire_1561842669643.jpg_7456944_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Humboldt%20Park%20fire_1561842669643.jpg_7456944_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Humboldt%20Park%20fire_1561842669643.jpg_7456944_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Humboldt%20Park%20fire_1561842669643.jpg_7456944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chicago police and fire investigate a fire where 18 people were displaced Saturday morning in the 1300 block of North Maplewood Ave in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. (Image: Justin Jackson/Sun-Times)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Chicago police and fire investigate a fire where 18 people were displaced Saturday morning in the 1300 block of North Maplewood Ave in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A fire tore through a Humboldt Park apartment building Saturday on the West Side, leaving 18 people at least temporarily homeless.

The blaze was called in about 9:30 a.m to a three-story apartment building in the 1300 block of North Maplewood Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department. None of the residents were injured, but a firefighter was taken to a local hospital with a minor injury.

An adjacent three-story building was also damaged, fire officials said, contributing to the displacements. The fire was struck about about 9:50 a.m. and the Red Cross was notified about the displacements.

No further information was immediately available. None of the residents were injured, but a firefighter was taken to a local hospital with a minor injury.</p><p id="2vDKP8">An adjacent three-story building was also damaged, fire officials said, contributing to the displacements. Chicago man stole and crashed 3 cars in Aurora, police say

Posted Jun 29 2019 04:21PM CDT

A Chicago man was arrested after stealing and crashing three vehicles in the span of about two hours Saturday in west suburban Aurora.

The first carjacking happened at 5:25 a.m., when the 26-year-old pulled a gun on a 36-year-old man at a gas station in the 300 block of South Broadway, Aurora police said.

He drove off with the man's 2004 Kia minivan, but crashed it just a few minutes later near Lake Street and Indian Trail, police said. When a 33-year-old man from Sandwich pulled over to help, the suspect jumped into his vehicle, a black 2005 Chevrolet, and drove away. Person found dead after 'barricade situation' in Oak Lawn

Posted Jun 29 2019 03:56PM CDT
Updated Jun 29 2019 04:01PM CDT

A person was found dead Saturday afternoon in southwest suburban Oak Lawn after police responded to what they initially described as a barricade situation.

About 8:20 a.m., officers arrived to the 10400 block of South Mason Avenue after receiving a call from someone saying they were concerned a family member may hurt himself or others, according to Oak Lawn police.

When they arrived, officers and a witness heard what sounded like a gunshot come from inside a residence, police said. Illinois gambling addiction program expects enrollment surge

Posted Jun 29 2019 02:21PM CDT
Updated Jun 29 2019 02:22PM CDT

Illinois gaming board officials say a confidential list of more than 13,000 people registered in a voluntary casino exclusion program for gambling addicts is projected to grow with the upcoming expansion of gambling and the start of legal sports betting.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that opponents say the list of people enrolled in the Self-Exclusion Program represents just a small portion of the gambling addicts in Illinois.

The list doesn't prohibit participants from entering Illinois' 10 existing casinos. But if they try to collect their winnings, they are forced to surrender their tokens and chips for donation to nonprofits that support gambling addicts. id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/fire-in-humboldt-park-leaves-18-people-homeless" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Humboldt%20Park%20fire_1561842669643.jpg_7456944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Humboldt%20Park%20fire_1561842669643.jpg_7456944_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Humboldt%20Park%20fire_1561842669643.jpg_7456944_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Humboldt%20Park%20fire_1561842669643.jpg_7456944_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Humboldt%20Park%20fire_1561842669643.jpg_7456944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chicago&#x20;police&#x20;and&#x20;fire&#x20;investigate&#x20;a&#x20;fire&#x20;where&#x20;18&#x20;people&#x20;were&#x20;displaced&#x20;Saturday&#x20;morning&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;1300&#x20;block&#x20;of&#x20;North&#x20;Maplewood&#x20;Ave&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;Humboldt&#x20;Park&#x20;neighborhood&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Image&#x3a;&#x20;Justin&#x20;Jackson&#x2f;Sun-Times&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Fire in Humboldt Park leaves 18 people homeless</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/person-found-dead-after-barricade-situation-in-oak-lawn" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Oak%20Lawn%20barricade%20SWAT%20team_1561841755681.jpg_7456931_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Oak%20Lawn%20barricade%20SWAT%20team_1561841755681.jpg_7456931_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Oak%20Lawn%20barricade%20SWAT%20team_1561841755681.jpg_7456931_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Oak%20Lawn%20barricade%20SWAT%20team_1561841755681.jpg_7456931_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Oak%20Lawn%20barricade%20SWAT%20team_1561841755681.jpg_7456931_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;person&#x20;was&#x20;found&#x20;dead&#x20;Saturday&#x20;afternoon&#x20;in&#x20;southwest&#x20;suburban&#x20;Oak&#x20;Lawn&#x20;after&#x20;police&#x20;responded&#x20;to&#x20;what&#x20;they&#x20;initially&#x20;described&#x20;as&#x20;a&#x20;barricade&#x20;situation&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Image&#x3a;&#x20;Sun-Times&#x20;Wire&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Person found dead after 'barricade situation' in Oak Lawn</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/florida-police-on-lookout-for-hamburglar-in-fast-food-break-ins" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/hamburglar_1561838387471_7457149_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/hamburglar_1561838387471_7457149_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/hamburglar_1561838387471_7457149_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/hamburglar_1561838387471_7457149_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/hamburglar_1561838387471_7457149_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Martin&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida police on lookout for 'Hamburglar' in fast food break-ins</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/-gone-with-the-wind-mansion-up-for-auction-with-1m-opening-bid" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/twelve-oaks-1-Target-Auction_1561837651974_7457135_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/twelve-oaks-1-Target-Auction_1561837651974_7457135_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/twelve-oaks-1-Target-Auction_1561837651974_7457135_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/twelve-oaks-1-Target-Auction_1561837651974_7457135_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/twelve-oaks-1-Target-Auction_1561837651974_7457135_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Target&#x20;Auction&#x20;House&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Gone with the Wind' mansion up for auction with $1M opening bid</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/illinois-gambling-addiction-program-expects-enrollment-surge-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/03/06/gambling-casino_1488802603480_2846942_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/03/06/gambling-casino_1488802603480_2846942_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/03/06/gambling-casino_1488802603480_2846942_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/03/06/gambling-casino_1488802603480_2846942_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/03/06/gambling-casino_1488802603480_2846942_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Sandor&#x20;Weisz&#x2f;Flickr&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Illinois gambling addiction program expects enrollment surge</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/editorial">Editorial</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/forecast">Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/current-conditions">Current Conditions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/severe-weather">Severe Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic/airport-status">Airport Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/school-closings">Closings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/jakes-takes">Jakes Takes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/backseat-rider">Backseat Rider</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health/conversations-in-health">Conversations in Health</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/whatsonfox">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining">Food and Dining</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining/recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/movies">Movies!</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/staff">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/work-for-us">Jobs at Fox 32</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/closed-captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.fox.com/shows/?affiliate=myfoxchicago">FOX On Demand</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/cw50chicago">CW50 Chicago</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Fox32Chicago/"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox32news"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:wfldassignmentdesk@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox32news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOXChicagoNews"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-chicago-news/id377749075" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwfld" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-weather/id498559951" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wfld.android.weather" 