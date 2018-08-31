Fire injures 4, displaces 20 in Humboldt Park

- Four people were taken to hospitals and several others were displaced by a fire early Friday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Firefighters responded about 3:15 a.m. to the three-story apartment fire at 3226 S. Augusta Boulevard, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Curtis Hudson said.

The fire spread to two adjacent buildings, one on each side of the building where the fire started, Hudson said.

Three people inhaled smoke and were transported to Norwegian Hospital, where their conditions stabilized, according to Hudson. One firefighter was treated for nausea.

One family’s chihuahua was killed in the fire, Hudson said.

Six people from the fire refused medical attention, according to Chicago Fire Media Affairs. Another 20 people were displaced from their homes.