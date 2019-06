Four people were wounded — one fatally — in a shooting Thursday on Lake Shore Drive on the North Side near Lincoln Park, police said.

Just before midnight, the four were northbound in a Honda Odyssey in the 2500 block of North Lake Shore Drive when a vehicle drove alongside and someone inside unleashed gunfire, Chicago police said.

The people in the vehicle drove off and the group in the Honda exited on Belmont, police said. They came to a stop in the 3200 block of North Broadway in Lake View.