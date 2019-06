- Flash flooding has already occurred in some south suburban creeks, roadways and underpasses and is expected to continue over the next several hours, according to the National Weather Service.

About 3:50 a.m. Thursday the weather service issued at flash flood warning for East and Central Will County as well as Southeastern Cook County.

Persons near streams and creeks or in flood prone areas should move to higher ground immediately, the weather service said.

The warning lasts until 8:30 a.m., the weather service said.