- Several counties in Northeast Illinois are under a flood advisory Wednesday as heavy rains pour down throughout the morning.

The flood advisory, which is in effect until 6 a.m., applies to parts of Cook, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, McHenry, DuPage and Boone Counties, the National Weather Service said. Thunderstorms across the area may cause flooding in small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other drainage areas and low-lying spots.

Up to one inch of rain has already fallen in parts of the advisory area, the weather service said.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue throughout the morning and afternoon before tapering off as the evening approaches, the weather service said. Temperatures will rise to a high of 83 degrees during the day and drop to the low 50s at night.

According to the weather service, the next few days should be dry and sunny before the showers make their return over the weekend.