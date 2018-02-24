Flooding along parts of Kankakee River causes evacuations

AROMA PARK, Ill (FOX 32 News) - In the village of Aroma Park, as the water rises, so do the number of calls for evacuations.

At the village’s fire department, they've answered at least 20 this week.

“(The) waters the highest I've ever seen it. I've been here 25 years. It's pretty high,” said Lt. John Kendra of the Aroma Fire Protection District.

Kendra and another member of his team waded through waist-deep water to bring supplies to a home next to their station after its owners refused the voluntary evacuation order.

Home owner Mark Billingsley was staying with relatives after his home was partially flooded.

When asked what he would do next, Billingsley said “Just let the water come on down and get busy. It's dropped about 3 inches so far today.”

Officials say the river has crested.