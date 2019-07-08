< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article>
<section id="story416885343" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="416885343" data-article-version="1.0">FOP president praises officers who gave up holiday time to patrol streets, curb gun violence</h1>
</header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix">
<ul id="social-share-416885343" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=FOP president praises officers who gave up holiday time to patrol streets, curb gun violence&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/fop-president-praises-officers-who-gave-up-holiday-time-to-patrol-streets-curb-gun-violence" data-title="FOP president praises officers who gave up holiday time to patrol streets, curb gun violence" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/fop-kevin-graham_1562610449039_7487577_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/fop-kevin-graham_1562610449039_7487577_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/fop-kevin-graham_1562610449039_7487577_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/fop-kevin-graham_1562610449039_7487577_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kevin Graham | Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Kevin Graham | Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416885343-416883559" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/fop-kevin-graham_1562610449039_7487577_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/fop-kevin-graham_1562610449039_7487577_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/fop-kevin-graham_1562610449039_7487577_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/fop-kevin-graham_1562610449039_7487577_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/fop-kevin-graham_1562610449039_7487577_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kevin Graham | Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Kevin <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 01:31PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>68 shot — 5 fatally — over Fourth of July weekend</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/parolee-charged-with-attacking-cop-after-fourth-of-july-fireworks-at-navy-pier"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/michael-tigue_1562469644492_7484908_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Parolee charged with attacking cop at Navy Pier</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/4-stabbed-at-navy-pier-after-fourth-of-july-fireworks-reports-say"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/04/navy%20pier%20fireworks%20stabbing_1562302722054.jpg_7477665_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>3 stabbed, 14 trampled at Navy Pier on July 4th</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (FOX NEWS)</strong> - The president of Chicago's Fraternal Order of Police <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/us/chicago-fop-president-praises-officers-who-gave-up-holiday-time-to-patrol-the-streets-stem-gun-violence?fbclid=IwAR1zNiTGlDxAYdfgDLkQ9T8h4kzvsFD6nC4zQ9PynVl5u_YxWVG5CDOJsaM" target="_blank"><strong>praised the 1,500 officers</strong></a> who gave up their holiday to patrol the streets and help lower the number of shootings.</p><p>Exact statistics for the Fourth of July weekend are not yet available, but Kevin Graham told "America's Newsroom" on Monday that the extra police officers appear to have helped. There were 980 people shot in Chicago through June 30, down 11 percent from last year.</p><p>"We have been hiring more police officers. We are back to the numbers where we need to be, but we still need to hire more police officers," he continued.</p><p>Chicago's expected jump in gun violence over the long July Fourth weekend left<a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/63-shot-5-fatally-over-fourth-of-july-weekend" target="_blank"><strong> five people dead and another 63 wounded.</strong></a></p><p>Chicago had its deadliest weekend of the year last month, when 52 people were shot and 10 died in the first weekend of June.</p><p>Graham said increasing the number of patrol officers over the holiday weekend was successful in stemming violent crime, but it's not a long-term solution.</p><p>"We cannot continually cancel people's days off every single weekend. We've got to let them have some time with their families," he said, adding that a police contract with the city would also help matters.</p><p>Although the city's police force has already been working to hire more officers, they still need more people to serve, Graham continued, and the department needs to broaden their relationship with the community, which has been characterized by tension and mistrust in recent years.</p><p>Graham praised the city's law enforcement officers for their strength and commitment under the circumstances.</p><p>"These Chicago police officers are doing a phenomenal job under very difficult conditions, and I can't say enough how proud I am of the work that the officers do," Graham said.</p><p>"So we are trying to have additional meetings with the mayor, and we are doing our best to communicate our ideas on how to protect the people in the city of Chicago."</p><p><a <section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Local Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/Khamsaume%20Xayvong_1562625721794.jpg_7489466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/Khamsaume%20Xayvong_1562625721794.jpg_7489466_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/Khamsaume%20Xayvong_1562625721794.jpg_7489466_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/Khamsaume%20Xayvong_1562625721794.jpg_7489466_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/Khamsaume%20Xayvong_1562625721794.jpg_7489466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>$1M bail for Aurora man accused of sexually assaulting 71-year-old woman</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 05:42PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man accused of sexually assaulting a 71-year-old woman Friday in west suburban Aurora was ordered held on a $1 million bail.</p><p>Khamsaume Xayvong, 57, is charged with three felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated battery and unlawful restraint, the Kane County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement</p><p>The alleged incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. in an Aurora home, prosecutors said. Xayvong, who knew the woman beforehand, allegedly injured her during the assault.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/young-girl-reported-missing-from-chicago" title="Young girl reported missing from Chicago" data-articleId="416937305" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/Screen-Shot-2019-07-08-at-5.05.22-PM_1562624068760_7489435_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/Screen-Shot-2019-07-08-at-5.05.22-PM_1562624068760_7489435_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/Screen-Shot-2019-07-08-at-5.05.22-PM_1562624068760_7489435_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/Screen-Shot-2019-07-08-at-5.05.22-PM_1562624068760_7489435_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/Screen-Shot-2019-07-08-at-5.05.22-PM_1562624068760_7489435_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Young girl reported missing from Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 05:14PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A teenage girl has been reported missing from Hyde Park on the South Side.</p><p>Jaaliyah Anderson, 17, was last seen July 5 in the 5200 block of South Greenwood Avenue, Chicago police said.</p><p>She was wearing a Starbucks uniform, a blue top and blue pants, police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/woman-30-reported-missing-from-chicago" title="Woman, 30, reported missing from Chicago" data-articleId="416896346" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/Screen-Shot-2019-07-08-at-2.04.30-PM_1562613746471_7488127_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/Screen-Shot-2019-07-08-at-2.04.30-PM_1562613746471_7488127_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/Screen-Shot-2019-07-08-at-2.04.30-PM_1562613746471_7488127_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/Screen-Shot-2019-07-08-at-2.04.30-PM_1562613746471_7488127_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/Screen-Shot-2019-07-08-at-2.04.30-PM_1562613746471_7488127_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman, 30, reported missing from Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 02:22PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 02:23PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are looking for a woman who has been missing since last week from Chatham on the South Side.</p><p>Leah Ferrell, 30, was last seen July 4 near 76th Street and Lafayette Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.</p><p>She is described as a 5-foot-1, 133-pound woman with brown eyes, brown hair and a medium complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a gray tank top, black shorts and white sandals.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/newlyweds-100-and-102-find-love-after-meeting-at-senior-living-facility"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/John%20and%20Phyllis%20Cook%2016x9_1562623310707.jpg_7489421_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="John and Phyllis Cook, 100 and 102, are pictured in an image shared by Kingston Residence of Sylvania, a senior living facility located just outside of Toledo. (Photo credit: Kingston Residence of Sylvania)" title="John and Phyllis Cook 16x9_1562623310707.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Newlyweds, 100 and 102, find love after meeting at senior living facility</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/unusual/california-earthquake-satellite-images-show-large-crack-in-earth-after-71-temblor-shakes-region"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Ridgecrest%20before%20and%20after_1562612546846.jpg_7487878_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Satellite images show the Ridgecrest area before the recent 7.1 earthquake struck and after, showing surface rupture in the area. (Photo credit: Planet Labs Inc.)" title="Ridgecrest before and after_1562612546846.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>California earthquake: Satellite images show large crack in earth after 7.1 temblor shakes region</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/boyfriend-learns-asl-to-sing-beautiful-songs-for-hearing-impaired-girlfriend-in-viral-video"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/08/This_boyfriend_learned_ASL_to__sing__lov_0_7487554_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="This_boyfriend_learned_ASL_to__sing__lov_0_20190708172240-401720"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Boyfriend learns ASL to 'sing' beautiful songs for deaf girlfriend in viral video</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/watch-violent-brawl-breaks-out-at-disneyland-s-toontown-in-front-of-children"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/08/Violent-brawl-breaks-out-at-Disneyland%27s-Toontown-in-front-of-children_1562603674040_7487073_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Credit: SJP35 Production) " title="Violent-brawl-breaks-out-at-Disneyland's-Toontown-in-front-of-children_1562603674040-407068.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>WATCH: Violent brawl breaks out at Disneyland's Toontown in front of children</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/John%20and%20Phyllis%20Cook%2016x9_1562623310707.jpg_7489421_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/John%20and%20Phyllis%20Cook%2016x9_1562623310707.jpg_7489421_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/John%20and%20Phyllis%20Cook%2016x9_1562623310707.jpg_7489421_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/John%20and%20Phyllis%20Cook%2016x9_1562623310707.jpg_7489421_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="John&#x20;and&#x20;Phyllis&#x20;Cook&#x2c;&#x20;100&#x20;and&#x20;102&#x2c;&#x20;are&#x20;pictured&#x20;in&#x20;an&#x20;image&#x20;shared&#x20;by&#x20;Kingston&#x20;Residence&#x20;of&#x20;Sylvania&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;senior&#x20;living&#x20;facility&#x20;located&#x20;just&#x20;outside&#x20;of&#x20;Toledo&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Kingston&#x20;Residence&#x20;of&#x20;Sylvania&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Newlyweds, 100 and 102, find love after meeting at senior living facility</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/young-girl-reported-missing-from-chicago" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/Screen-Shot-2019-07-08-at-5.05.22-PM_1562624068760_7489435_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/Screen-Shot-2019-07-08-at-5.05.22-PM_1562624068760_7489435_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/Screen-Shot-2019-07-08-at-5.05.22-PM_1562624068760_7489435_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/Screen-Shot-2019-07-08-at-5.05.22-PM_1562624068760_7489435_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/Screen-Shot-2019-07-08-at-5.05.22-PM_1562624068760_7489435_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Young girl reported missing from Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/police-searching-for-suspect-who-stole-iphone-posted-selfie-to-victims-instagram-story" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/65638947_2363478207061584_1700211470396030976_o_1562621488405_7489112_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/65638947_2363478207061584_1700211470396030976_o_1562621488405_7489112_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/65638947_2363478207061584_1700211470396030976_o_1562621488405_7489112_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/65638947_2363478207061584_1700211470396030976_o_1562621488405_7489112_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/65638947_2363478207061584_1700211470396030976_o_1562621488405_7489112_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police searching for suspect who stole iPhone, posted selfie to victim's Instagram story</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/money/these-are-the-fastest-growing-jobs-in-each-state-study-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY%20Bailiff_1562619686889.jpg_7488294_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY%20Bailiff_1562619686889.jpg_7488294_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY%20Bailiff_1562619686889.jpg_7488294_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY%20Bailiff_1562619686889.jpg_7488294_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY%20Bailiff_1562619686889.jpg_7488294_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x3a;&#x20;GETTY" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bailiff is the fastest growing job in Illinois, study finds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/principal-reassigned-after-admitting-he-can-t-say-the-holocaust-is-a-factual-historical-event-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/classroom_1558046981232_7277762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/classroom_1558046981232_7277762_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/classroom_1558046981232_7277762_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/classroom_1558046981232_7277762_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, </ul>
</div>
<footer class="mod-footer light">
<a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a>
</footer>
</section>
</div> 