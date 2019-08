STREAMWOOD, Ill. (Sun-Times Media Wire) -- A former volleyball coach from northwest suburban Streamwood has pleaded guilty to enticing a 16-year-old boy to record and send explicit videos of himself.

Michael Liedtke, 34, pleaded guilty Friday to a federal count of receiving child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Northern District of Illinois. The charge carries a sentence between five and 20 years.

According to the plea agreement, Liedtke enticed the boy in December 2016 to make two sexually explicit videos of himself and send them to Liedtke's cellphone.

Investigators searched Liedtke's home and found the images on his phone, and also seized a hard drive that contained 29 images and six videos of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct, the plea agreement states.

Each of the children depicted in the images and videos was identified as a known child victim by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, prosecutors said.

Liedtke also admitted in the plea agreement to previous charges that he hid a video camera in a public restroom at the DuPage County Training Academy in Carol Stream.

He was charged in DuPage County court earlier this year hiding a camera in a ceiling tile of the facility, and leading wires from the camera to his office in the same building, prosecutors said.

The plea agreement states the hidden camera captured video of about 400 people using the restroom. About 300 of those were children.

As part of the plea deal, the DuPage County state's attorney's office will move to dismiss the parallel county charges.