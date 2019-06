Chicago police are warning residents ensure their car doors are locked following four reported car thefts in May in West Lawn on the Southwest Side.

It is unclear how the the person is able to get into the vehicles, but in two cases the keys were left in the car, police said.

Three of the robberies happened about 10 p.m. near the 6500 block of South Kostner Avenue and the other about 12:45 a.m. in the 4400 block of West Marquette Road, police said.

Police did not offer a description of the individuals thought to be involved.

Anyone with information concerning these thefts are asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.