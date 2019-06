A vigil was held Wednesday night at Wheeling High School for a beloved mother and father allegedly murdered by their daughter in cold blood.

Prosecutors say 43-year-old Deborah Martin, who was living with her parents – 72-year-old David and 71-year-old Anne Martin – stabbed her parents to death. She is being held without bond and is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Court documents show Deborah killed her parents early Saturday morning -- a few hours after the trio had dinner with neighbors.

Prosecutors say in Deborah’s bedroom they found a journal with references to killing her parents, bloody clothes and a May 10 receipt for a knife in her purse.

In what has been described as a "bone chilling" 911 call that is not expected to be released, prosecutors say you can hear Anne gasping to dispatchers and saying "no Debbie."

Police arrived shortly after and found the lifeless bodies in different rooms of the home.

Funeral arrangements for the couple have been set for Friday and Saturday in northwest suburban Arlington Heights.

Investigators say a motive for the brutal murders is still unknown.