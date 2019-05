- The funeral services have been announced for 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, a pregnant Chicago woman who was killed and had her baby cut from her womb.

The visitation for Ochoa-Lopez will be held on May 23 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Mount Auburn Funeral Home, located at 4101 South Oak Park Avenue in Stickney, Illinois. Another visitation will be held on May 24 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the same location.

The funeral service for the slain teen will be held on May 25 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., also at the Mount Auburn Funeral Home.

Three people have been charged in the case as a mother plotted for months to acquire a newborn before she and her daughter strangled Ochoa-Lopez and cut her baby from her womb using a butcher's knife, prosecutors said Friday as they revealed gruesome new details about the case.

"Words cannot express how disgusting and thoroughly disturbing these allegations are," Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson told reporters at a news conference.

The charges came three weeks after Ochoa-Lopez disappeared and a day after her body was discovered in a garbage can in the backyard of a home on the city's Southwest Side, about 4 miles from her own home. The 19-year-old has been lured to the home due to an offer for free baby clothing.

Official fundraiser for the Lopez family