STICKNEY, Ill. (FOX 32) -- Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, the 19-year-old Chicago mother who was brutally murdered last month, was laid to rest in suburban Stickney on Saturday.

It was a final farewell for family and friends who were on hand to mourn and remember her.

Ochoa-Lopez was last seen on April 23. Police say she went to a home in the Scottsdale neighborhood of Chicago on the promise of getting free baby clothes. There, police say she was strangled to death and her baby cut from her womb.

Baby Yavani remains on life support. His grandmothers, who are in Chicago from Mexico on humanitarian visas, are praying for a miracle.