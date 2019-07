- Homes were evacuated and a school was placed on a soft lockdown after a construction crew ruptured a gas line Thursday in Burnside on the South Side.

Construction workers hit a high-pressure gas main about 8:30 a.m. in the 600 block of East 91st Place, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

Some nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution and children at a nearby Burnside Scholastic Academy, 650 E. 91st Place, are being told to shelter in place, fire officials said.