Gas main break forces evacuations on South Side class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417509577" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE)</strong> - Homes were evacuated and a school was placed on a soft lockdown after a construction crew ruptured a gas line Thursday in Burnside on the South Side.</p><p>Construction workers hit a high-pressure gas main about 8:30 a.m. in the 600 block of East 91st Place, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.</p><p>Some nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution and children at a nearby Burnside Scholastic Academy, 650 E. 91st Place, are being told to shelter in place, fire officials said.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Level 2 hazmat 600 <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="block" data-grammar-rule="CD_NN" data-wsc-lang="en_US">block</span> of east 91 place. High pressure gas main. Precautionary evacuation of homes And nearby school on lockdown to shelter in place. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Database error delays Illinois unemployment checks</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 08:22AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>State officials say thousands of Illinoisans will have delayed unemployment checks this week due to computer problems.</p><p>Illinois Department of Employment Security spokesman Sam Salustro says about 29,000 people were supposed to be paid Wednesday. He says the agency anticipates the system being operational Friday and those affected being paid by Friday. The department says its employees will "continue to work all hours until the issue is fully fixed."</p><p>The agency blamed the computer problems on a database error. It's affecting transactions via the department's website and from mobile devices. Officials say anyone needing to file unemployment claims or certify their unemployment status before the problem is fixed should visit an IDES office or call 800-244-5631.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/woman-shot-in-archer-heights" title="Woman shot in Archer Heights" data-articleId="417493056" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/11/archer-heights-shooting_1562847537256_7514590_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/11/archer-heights-shooting_1562847537256_7514590_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/11/archer-heights-shooting_1562847537256_7514590_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/11/archer-heights-shooting_1562847537256_7514590_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/11/archer-heights-shooting_1562847537256_7514590_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chicago police investigate the scene of a shooting Thursday morning, in the 4700 block of South Keating Ave. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman shot in Archer Heights</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 07:19AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 07:20AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 29-year-old woman was shot Thursday in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side.</p><p>The woman was walking about 1:20 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Keating Avenue when someone in a dark colored Toyota Camry opened fire, Chicago police said.</p><p>The woman was shot in the buttocks and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/fourth-positive-west-nile-virus-sample-reported-in-will-county-this-year" title="Fourth positive West Nile virus sample reported in Will County this year" data-articleId="417488547" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/07/25/culex-mosquito_1532526178186_5845214_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/07/25/culex-mosquito_1532526178186_5845214_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/07/25/culex-mosquito_1532526178186_5845214_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/07/25/culex-mosquito_1532526178186_5845214_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/07/25/culex-mosquito_1532526178186_5845214_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Culex mosquito | Will County Health Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fourth positive West Nile virus sample reported in Will County this year</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 06:40AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 06:41AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A fourth mosquito sample has tested positive for West Nile virus in Will County this year.</p><p>The sample was taken from a trap located in southwest suburban Lockport, the Will County Health Department said. The other three positive samples had been found in traps in Manhattan, Plainfield and Joliet.</p><p>Cook and DuPage Counties have also found mosquitos that tested positive for West Nile this year, WCHD said in a previous statement. 