CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Police are searching for a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday from the South Side Park Manor neighborhood has been found safe.

Aundreana Ogburn, who also goes by the nicknames “Dre Dre” and “Jamin,” was reported missing from the 6700 block of South Indiana, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

On Monday afternoon, police reported that Ogburn had been located safely by her family.