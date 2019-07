A 12-year-old girl was hurt in a shooting Sunday in Avondale on the Northwest Side.

About 2:24 a.m., she was in a vehicle driven by her father traveling in the 3200 block of North Kimball Avenue, Chicago police said. A man in a gold-colored sedan fired shots, hitting the girl in the leg.

Her father drove her to Swedish Covenant Hospital where she is in good condition, police said.

Minutes before the shooting, the girl’s father was involved in a verbal altercation with the gunman at a retail establishment, police said.

No arrests have been reported. Area North detectives are investigating.