- A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing from the Austin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Lindsey Rea was last seen leaving home Wednesday in the 4900 block of West Wabansia Avenue, Chicago police said.

She was wearing a mint-colored dress and gray gym shoes, police said. Lindsey, who is 5-feet-1, is known to visit the area near Talcott School at 1840 W. Ohio St.

Anyone who knows her location is asked to call Area North SVU detectives at 312-744-8266.