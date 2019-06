- Chicago police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who has never run away or gone missing before.

Emily Kohler, 13, was last seen at her house late Friday night in the area of 7000 W. Newport on the Northwest Side.

Kohler is white, 5 feet tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She sometimes hangs out at the Harlem and Irving Mall, and the Fashion Outlet in Rosemont.

If you have information about her location, please call the Chicago Police Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.