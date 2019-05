A 14-year-old girl is missing from Garfield Park on the West Side.

Preyana Welborne was last seen leaving her home about noon Monday in the 600 block of North Monticello Avenue, Chicago police said.

Welborne, who goes by “Pre-Pre,” attends the Chicago Bulls College Prep near the United Center and may be near the 700 block of North Avers, police said.

She was wearing a red and black Chicago bulls jacket, black Aeropostale brand pants and white flip-flops. Welborne is 5-foot-2 and wears her hair in a pony tail.

Anyone who knows her location is asked to call detectives at 312-744-8266.