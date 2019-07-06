< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Girl, 14, missing from Chicago

Posted Jul 06 2019 06:23AM CDT CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - 

A teenage girl has been reported missing from Austin on the West Side.

Samya Frazier, 14, was last seen Tuesday in the 5300 block of West Huron Street, Chicago police said.

Frazier, who is 5-feet-6, may be in the area near Cermak Road and Kildare Avenue in Lawndale.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to call Area North SVU detectives at 312-744-8266. 