- A 14-year-old girl was reported missing from Logan Square.

Janae Martin was last seen July 12 in the area of Diversey and Sawyer Avenue, Chicago police said in an alert.

Martin was last seen wearing a red t-shirt with "Logan Dale Basketball" on the front, gray denim shorts, white and yellow Nike gym shoes and a pink fanny pack, police said.

She is 5-foot-7, 120 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.