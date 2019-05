- Police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since May 13 from Fernwood on the South Side.

Ariel Wren was last seen in the 300 block of West 106th Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Wren was described as 5-foot tall, 100-pound girl with brown eyes, black hair and a medium brown complexion, police said. Wren frequents the area between 108th and 109th streets, and between Perry and Wentworth avenues, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Area South Special Victims 312-747-8274.