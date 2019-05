A 15-year-old girl is missing from Archer Heights on the Southwest Side.

Abigail Moreno was last seen May 20 in the 4700 block of South Tripp Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

She is 4-foot-11, 115 pounds and was last seen wearing a red hooded Phoenix Military Academy sweatshirt, gray jogging pants and red high-top Converse gym shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.