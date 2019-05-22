< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/national">U.S. and World News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/editorial">Editorial</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/dont-miss">Don't Miss</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Pfleger to visit Holocaust Museum after backlash for hosting Louis Farrakhan"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wfld/news/local/pfleger-to-visit-holocaust-museum-after-backlash-for-hosting-louis-farrakhan">Pfleger to visit Holocaust Museum after backlash for hosting Louis Farrakhan</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wfld/news/local/pregnant-woman-seeks-deportation-asylum-in-chicago-church-1"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Adilene%20Marquina_1558580230206.jpg_7304343_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Pregnant woman seeks deportation asylum in Chicago church"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wfld/news/local/pregnant-woman-seeks-deportation-asylum-in-chicago-church-1">Pregnant woman seeks deportation asylum in Chicago church</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wfld/news/local/home-purchase-made-by-lyons-mayor-chris-getty-raises-questions-in-southwest-suburbs"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/lyons%20mayor%20chris%20getty_1558580013207.jpg_7304335_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Home purchase made by Lyons Mayor Chris Getty raises questions in southwest suburbs"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wfld/news/local/home-purchase-made-by-lyons-mayor-chris-getty-raises-questions-in-southwest-suburbs">Home purchase made by Lyons Mayor Chris Getty raises questions in southwest suburbs</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wfld/news/2019-fleet-week-new-york"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/Fleet_Week_underway_0_7303086_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="2019 Fleet Week New York"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wfld/news/2019-fleet-week-new-york">2019 Fleet Week New York</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wfld/news/local/pfleger-to-visit-holocaust-museum-after-backlash-for-hosting-louis-farrakhan">Pfleger to visit Holocaust Museum after backlash for hosting Louis Farrakhan</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wfld/news/local/pregnant-woman-seeks-deportation-asylum-in-chicago-church-1">Pregnant woman seeks deportation asylum in Chicago church</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wfld/news/local/home-purchase-made-by-lyons-mayor-chris-getty-raises-questions-in-southwest-suburbs">Home purchase made by Lyons Mayor Chris Getty raises questions in southwest suburbs</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wfld/news/2019-fleet-week-new-york">2019 Fleet Week New York</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wfld/news/local/marlen-ochoa-lopez-s-family-holds-vigil-as-baby-appears-to-improve">Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's family holds vigil as baby appears to improve</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wfld/news/local/chicago-police-vehicle-struck-during-chase-in-morgan-park">Chicago police vehicle struck during chase in Morgan Park</a></li> </ul> EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story408499230" class="mod-wrapper <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="408499230" data-article-version="1.0">Girl, 15, missing from Chicago</h1> </header> class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-408499230.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-408499230");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-408499230-408498999"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Screen-Shot-2019-05-22-at-7.17.13-PM-300x267_1558579439941_7304320_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Screen-Shot-2019-05-22-at-7.17.13-PM-300x267_1558579439941_7304320_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Screen-Shot-2019-05-22-at-7.17.13-PM-300x267_1558579439941_7304320_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Screen-Shot-2019-05-22-at-7.17.13-PM-300x267_1558579439941_7304320_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Screen-Shot-2019-05-22-at-7.17.13-PM-300x267_1558579439941_7304320_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Abigail Moreno | Chicago police" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Abigail Moreno | Chicago police</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408499230-408498999" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Screen-Shot-2019-05-22-at-7.17.13-PM-300x267_1558579439941_7304320_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Screen-Shot-2019-05-22-at-7.17.13-PM-300x267_1558579439941_7304320_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Screen-Shot-2019-05-22-at-7.17.13-PM-300x267_1558579439941_7304320_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Screen-Shot-2019-05-22-at-7.17.13-PM-300x267_1558579439941_7304320_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Screen-Shot-2019-05-22-at-7.17.13-PM-300x267_1558579439941_7304320_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Abigail Moreno | Chicago police" /> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 09:44PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WFLD_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404037" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local/pfleger-to-visit-holocaust-museum-after-backlash-for-hosting-louis-farrakhan" title="Pfleger to visit Holocaust Museum after backlash for hosting Louis Farrakhan" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Pfleger_to_visit_Holocaust_Museum_after__0_7304251_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Pfleger_to_visit_Holocaust_Museum_after__0_7304251_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Pfleger_to_visit_Holocaust_Museum_after__0_7304251_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Pfleger_to_visit_Holocaust_Museum_after__0_7304251_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Pfleger_to_visit_Holocaust_Museum_after__0_7304251_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="St. Sabina Pastor Michael Pfleger is firing back Wednesday after an outcry over his hosting of Minister Louis Farrakhan at the church where the Nation of Islam leader gave a controversial speech." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pfleger to visit Holocaust Museum after backlash for hosting Louis Farrakhan</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mike Flannery </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 08:45PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 09:59PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>St. Sabina Pastor Michael Pfleger fired back Wednesday after an outcry over his hosting of Minister Louis Farrakhan at the church where the Nation of Islam leader gave a controversial speech.</p><p>Father Mike Pfleger's long-running relationship with Nation of Islam Minister Louis Farrakhan has sparked outrage before, usually triggered by Farrakhan’s anti-Semitic language. </p><p>“There are people both in the media and the outside that are seeking now to define my life, and now outwardly calling me anti-Semite,” said Father Pfleger. “It is not a coincidence to me that yesterday the Tribune and the Sun-Times on the same day put large articles condemning me in the paper.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/pregnant-woman-seeks-deportation-asylum-in-chicago-church-1" title="Pregnant woman seeks deportation asylum in Chicago church" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Pregnant_woman_seeks_deportation_asylum__0_7304316_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Pregnant_woman_seeks_deportation_asylum__0_7304316_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Pregnant_woman_seeks_deportation_asylum__0_7304316_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Pregnant_woman_seeks_deportation_asylum__0_7304316_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Pregnant_woman_seeks_deportation_asylum__0_7304316_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A pregnant woman is seeking asylum in a Chicago church after she says she received a deportation order requiring her to leave the U.S. by Thursday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pregnant woman seeks deportation asylum in Chicago church</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 03:55PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 09:57PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A pregnant woman is seeking asylum in a Chicago church after she says she received a deportation order requiring her to leave the U.S. by Thursday.</p><p>Adilene Marquina, 34, who has a high-risk pregnancy and is afraid to travel back to Mexico, is staying at the Faith, Life and Hope Mission on Chicago's Southwest Side, WBEZ radio reported Tuesday. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has a policy against making arrests in places of worship.</p><p>Marquina fled to the U.S. in 2015 seeking political asylum to escape paying extortion that drug cartels required to keep her business open. She waited four years for an immigration judge to deny her claim to remain in the U.S., she said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/home-purchase-made-by-lyons-mayor-chris-getty-raises-questions-in-southwest-suburbs" title="Home purchase made by Lyons Mayor Chris Getty raises questions in southwest suburbs" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Home_purchase_made_by_Lyons_Mayor_Chris__0_7304325_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Home_purchase_made_by_Lyons_Mayor_Chris__0_7304325_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Home_purchase_made_by_Lyons_Mayor_Chris__0_7304325_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Home_purchase_made_by_Lyons_Mayor_Chris__0_7304325_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Home_purchase_made_by_Lyons_Mayor_Chris__0_7304325_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Finding the right house can be a challenge. But one southwest suburban mayor didn't have to look far to find his home sweet home." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Home purchase made by Lyons Mayor Chris Getty raises questions in southwest suburbs</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dane Placko </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 06:52PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 09:53PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Finding the right house can be a challenge. But one southwest suburban mayor didn't have to look far to find his home sweet home.</p><p>That's because the village of Lyons sold property at a loss to a developer who then built a house, which he sold to the mayor of Lyons.</p><p>FOX 32 and the Better Government Association have been digging into the transaction, which has raised eyebrows among some village residents.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/pfleger-to-visit-holocaust-museum-after-backlash-for-hosting-louis-farrakhan"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/michael%20pfleger_1558580330807.jpg_7304346_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="michael pfleger_1558580330807.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Pfleger to visit Holocaust Museum after backlash for hosting Louis Farrakhan</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/pregnant-woman-seeks-deportation-asylum-in-chicago-church-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Adilene%20Marquina_1558580230206.jpg_7304343_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Adilene Marquina_1558580230206.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Pregnant woman seeks deportation asylum in Chicago church</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/home-purchase-made-by-lyons-mayor-chris-getty-raises-questions-in-southwest-suburbs"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/lyons%20mayor%20chris%20getty_1558580013207.jpg_7304335_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="lyons mayor chris getty_1558580013207.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Home purchase made by Lyons Mayor Chris Getty raises questions in southwest suburbs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/2019-fleet-week-new-york"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/Fleet_Week_underway_0_7303086_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Fleet_Week_underway_0_20190522223134-402970"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/pregnant-woman-seeks-deportation-asylum-in-chicago-church-1" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Adilene%20Marquina_1558580230206.jpg_7304343_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Adilene%20Marquina_1558580230206.jpg_7304343_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Adilene%20Marquina_1558580230206.jpg_7304343_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Adilene%20Marquina_1558580230206.jpg_7304343_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Adilene%20Marquina_1558580230206.jpg_7304343_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Pregnant woman seeks deportation asylum in Chicago church</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/home-purchase-made-by-lyons-mayor-chris-getty-raises-questions-in-southwest-suburbs" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/lyons%20mayor%20chris%20getty_1558580013207.jpg_7304335_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/lyons%20mayor%20chris%20getty_1558580013207.jpg_7304335_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/lyons%20mayor%20chris%20getty_1558580013207.jpg_7304335_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/lyons%20mayor%20chris%20getty_1558580013207.jpg_7304335_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/lyons%20mayor%20chris%20getty_1558580013207.jpg_7304335_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Home purchase made by Lyons Mayor Chris Getty raises questions in southwest suburbs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/girl-15-missing-from-chicago-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Screen-Shot-2019-05-22-at-7.17.13-PM-300x267_1558579439941_7304320_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Screen-Shot-2019-05-22-at-7.17.13-PM-300x267_1558579439941_7304320_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Screen-Shot-2019-05-22-at-7.17.13-PM-300x267_1558579439941_7304320_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Screen-Shot-2019-05-22-at-7.17.13-PM-300x267_1558579439941_7304320_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Screen-Shot-2019-05-22-at-7.17.13-PM-300x267_1558579439941_7304320_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Abigail&#x20;Moreno&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Chicago&#x20;police" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Girl, 15, missing from Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/2019-fleet-week-new-york" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/Fleet_Week_underway_0_7303086_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/Fleet_Week_underway_0_7303086_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/Fleet_Week_underway_0_7303086_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/Fleet_Week_underway_0_7303086_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/Fleet_Week_underway_0_7303086_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2019 Fleet Week New York</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/marlen-ochoa-lopez-s-family-holds-vigil-as-baby-appears-to-improve" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/marlen%20ochoa%20lopez%20family_1558578661337.jpg_7304192_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/marlen%20ochoa%20lopez%20family_1558578661337.jpg_7304192_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/marlen%20ochoa%20lopez%20family_1558578661337.jpg_7304192_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/marlen%20ochoa%20lopez%20family_1558578661337.jpg_7304192_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/marlen%20ochoa%20lopez%20family_1558578661337.jpg_7304192_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's family holds vigil as baby appears to improve</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 