- A girl has been reported missing from Little Village on the Near West Side.

Rachel Hernandez, 15, was last seen Sunday in the 2200 block of South Drake Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Hernandez is described by police as being 5-foot-1, 110 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and a light brown complexion.

She was last seen wearing a black short sleeved White Sox shirt, black jogging pants and black and pink Jordan brand gym shoes, police said. She was also wearing her hair in a bun.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.