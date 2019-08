- A 15-year-old girl was reported missing from Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

Andrea Tovar was last seen Aug. 7 and is missing from the 3100 block of West 66th Street, Chicago police said in an alert. She is often in the area of 59th Street and Pulaski Road.

She is 5-foot-6, 110 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. It is not known what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.