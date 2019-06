- A teenage girl has been reported missing from Rogers Park on the North Side.

Kayla White, 15, was last seen about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of West Jarvis Avenue, according to a missing persons report from Chicago police.

Police described White as standing 4-foot-9 and weighing 95 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and a medium, brown complexion.

She was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and a blue shoulder bag and may be in the area of Wentworth Avenue by 37th Street and 38th Street, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.