- Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since last week from Garfield Ridge on the Southwest Side.

Alina Rivera was last seen June 27 and is missing from the 5700 block of South Archer Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

She is described as a 5-foot-3, 150-pound girl with green eyes, dark brown hair and a light complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a maroon crop top and faded blue jean shorts.

Rivera may be in the area near the 6300 block of West 63rd Street in Clearing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.