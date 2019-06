A teenage girl has been reported missing from the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Aegnae Stovall, 16, was last seen about 2 p.m. Friday in the 4800 block of West End, Chicago police said.

She was wearing a gray shirt, black leggings, a orange jacket with Looney Tunes characters on it, gold-colored Nike Air Max shoes and a blue fanny pack.

Stoval has a pony tail and burgundy-colored hair, police said.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.