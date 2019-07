Chicago police are asking for help locating a teenage girl who went missing from Park Manor on the South Side.

Chakiya Carter, 16 was last seen Thursday in the 6400 block of South Martin Luther King Drive, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Carter is described by police as 5-feet-7, 130 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and a medium-brown complexion.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jean shorts and gray sandals with fur on them, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.