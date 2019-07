- A 16-year-old girl was reported missing from Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

Niyah Zamudio was last seen June 26 in the 3500 block of West McClean Avenue, according to an alert from Chicago police.

She may be in the area of Roosevelt Road and Independence Boulevard in Lawndale, police said.

She is 5-foot-6, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. It is not known what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.