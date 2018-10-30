Girl, 16, went missing from Far South Side over 2 weeks ago

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A 16-year-old girl was reported missing from the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Dejanae Polk was last seen Oct. 12 in the 11600 block of South Longwood, according to an alert from Chicago police.

Polk is described as a 5-foot-3, 120-pound black girl with black hair, brown eyes and a dark complexion, police said. She is known to frequent Chicago’s West Side.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call 911 or Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.