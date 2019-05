- Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl who went missing May 8 from Ashburn on the South Side.

Alexandria Green was last seen in the 3900 block of West 77th Street, Chicago police said.

Police described Green as a 4-foot-7, 102-pound Hispanic female with red hair, brown eyes and a light brown complexion. She was last seen wearing a long sleeved red shirt, blue jeans and black gym shoes, and was carrying a small brown purse.

Anyone with information on Green’s whereabouts should contact Area Central SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.