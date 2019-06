A 5-year-old girl was killed Monday when a driver backing up her car hit the gas instead of the brakes in Calumet Heights on the South Side, police said.

Nalleeha Washington was with an 8-year-old girl when they were both hit by the vehicle, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. The crash happened about 6:30 p.m. in the 8900 block of South Clyde Avenue.

Washington, who lived in the South Shore neighborhood, was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, authorities said. The other girl was treated at the scene.

The 74-year-old driver told investigators she accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes, police said. No citations have been issued.