- A teen girl was killed and a child was rushed to a hospital Sunday after a fire in Dyer, Indiana.

Officers responded to a blaze in the morning hours at a home in the 9100 block of State Line Road, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

They found a 14-year-old girl in the basement who was pronounced at 8:14 a.m., the sheriff’s office and the Lake County coroner’s office said. An autopsy to determine her cause of death is pending.

CPR was performed on a 12-year-old who was later flown to a hospital in Chicago for treatment, the sheriff’s office said.

Their grandparents safely escaped the fire, the sheriff’s office said.

“The emotional impact of this tragedy is shared by members of the Lake County Sheriff’s Department,” Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said. “We extend our deepest condolences to this family and their loved ones.”