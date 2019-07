- Billionaire J.B. Pritzker's long been an investor in technology companies. As Governor, he's now betting tax dollars on research into one of the world's hottest new fields.

“Here at the U of I, we're committing $100 million to a quantum physics partnership with the University of Chicago that will put Illinois at the forefront of this field,” said Gov. Pritzker.

The world-renowned School of Engineering at the U of I’s Urbana-Champaign campus will now join the Chicago Quantum Exchange, founded two years ago by scientists at the University of Chicago, Fermilab and Argonne National Laboratory.

“And it will attract some of the greatest researchers to our state,” said Gov. Pritzker. “I mean worldwide. People will come to this state to be part of this quantum partnership.”

The Chicago Quantum Exchange now includes about 100 scientists and engineers, seeking discoveries that could supercharge artificially intelligent robots and transform telecommunications.

They'll be competing, among others, with China, whose military reportedly hopes to weaponize quantum technology.

State cash is going to other local universities, too.

“Northern Illinois is getting a computer science and technology center,” said Gov. Pritzker. “Chicago State is getting a simulated hospital nursing lab.”

After this statewide series of announcements seeking to justify recent tax increases, look for the governor to do a round of groundbreakings soon and then ribbon cuttings.