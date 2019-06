- Gov. Pritzker is expected to sign the Reproductive Health Act on Wednesday morning, which replaces the state's abortion law with less restrictive language that gives people "a fundamental right" to make decisions about their reproductive health

The General Assembly approved the bill in late May.

After at least a half-dozen Republican-controlled states have adopted steep restrictions on abortion, Illinois appears to be answering with legislation to provide statutory protections for the procedure.

The House initially adopted the legislation which rescinds prohibitions on some late-term abortions and 45-year-old restrictions such as criminal charges against doctors who perform abortions, none of which has been enforced because of court orders.