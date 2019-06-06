Seventeen adults were injured — some of them seriously — Thursday when a car rammed into the back of a public bus in Chatham on the South Side.

The crash happened about 1:10 p.m. at 77th and State streets, causing “significant damage” to both car and bus, according to Jon Kaplan, spokesman for the Chicago Transit Authority.

Most of the people hurt in the crash were in either fair or good condition, a Chicago Fire Department spokesman said. At least two adults were transported in serious condition. No one transported was under 18 years old.