- Green Line trains have been suspended between the Harlem and Ashland stations on the West Side for a person struck by a train.

Emergency crews were called about 7:30 p.m. to the Conservatory-Central Park Drive station and found a person hit by a train, a Chicago Fire Department spokesman said.

The person’s condition was unclear. The fire department spokesperson said no one has been transported from the scene.

Power to the station has been shut off and shuttle buses will take passengers between Harlem and Ashland stops, Chicago Transit Authority spokesman Brian Steel said.

Chicago police are investigating the incident.