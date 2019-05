- A high school in suburban Chicago has decided to reprint its yearbooks after pictures of a potentially racist symbol appeared in the books initially.

Controversy swirled at Oak Park and River Forest High School last week after pictures of students making an upside down "OK" sign – also known as the “Circle Game” – appeared in this year’s yearbook. Some say the symbol is a sign of white nationalism.

It is the same symbol that was flashed by a man behind an African American sports reporter during the broadcast of a Cubs game. The man who did that was banned from Wrigley Field for life.

The Oak Park superintendent sent an e-mail to parents saying the potentially racist symbol showed up in 18 yearbook pictures, involving students of various races.

Now, 1,750 yearbooks will be reprinted at a cost of almost $54,000.