SOUTH BARRINGTON, Ill. (Sun-Times Media Wire) -- A Hoffman Estates police officer was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday in suburban South Barrington.

David Domin, 49, was driving a 2014 Harley-Davidson at 12:25 p.m. when it was involved in a crash with a 2006 Chevrolet van on Illinois Route 59 near Arboretum Drive, according to a statement from South Barrington police.

Domin, who lived in Bartlett, was taken to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, where he was pronounced dead at 2:43 p.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Tuesday found he died of multiple injuries caused by a motorcycle striking a vehicle, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.

The 33-year-old Aurora man driving the van was not hurt, police said. He remained at the scene after the crash and cooperated with investigators. Neither vehicle had any passengers.

He worked as a police officer in Northwest suburban Hoffman Estates for 23 years, according to a statement from Hoffman Estates police. Before joining the department, he served in the United States Marine Corps.

“Dave will be deeply missed and leaves behind many friends with fond memories,” the police department said in a Facebook post.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation by South Barrington police. No citations have been issued.