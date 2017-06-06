< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. this.playerId="storyPlayer_418999543_418990780_128665";this.videosJson='[{"id":"418990780","video":"585788","title":"6%20p.m.%20forecast%20for%20Chicagoland%20on%20July%2018th","caption":"Bill%20Bellis%20has%20your%20weather%20update%21","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox32chicago.com%2Fmedia.fox32chicago.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F18%2F6_p_m__forecast_for_Chicagoland_on_July__0_7533186_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wfld.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F18%2F6_p_m__forecast_for_Chicagoland_on_July_18th_585788_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1658099776%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dya-IA5d3y7meqiBbr-JHKt6byVc","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wfld/weather&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox32chicago.com%2Fnews%2Flocal%2Fhot-chicago-heat-wave-sweeping-through-the-area"}},"createDate":"Jul 18 2019 06:16PM 18 2019 06:16PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WFLD"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_418999543_418990780_128665",video:"585788",poster:"https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/6_p_m__forecast_for_Chicagoland_on_July__0_7533186_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Bill%2520Bellis%2520has%2520your%2520weather%2520update%2521",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wfld.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/18/6_p_m__forecast_for_Chicagoland_on_July_18th_585788_1800.mp4?Expires=1658099776&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=ya-IA5d3y7meqiBbr-JHKt6byVc",eventLabel:"6%20p.m.%20forecast%20for%20Chicagoland%20on%20July%2018th-418990780",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wfld/weather&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox32chicago.com%2Fnews%2Flocal%2Fhot-chicago-heat-wave-sweeping-through-the-area"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 06:47PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-418999543"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 06:16PM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 06:51PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418999543-266587242" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418999543" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines418999543' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/local/idot-prepares-for-pavement-blowouts-as-heat-wave-approaches"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/pavement-cars-roads_1563451831710_7531717_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>IDOT prepares for pavement blowouts</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/excessive-heat-warning-issued-for-chicago-area"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/Dangerous_heat_wave_descends_upon_Chicag_0_7531400_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>‘Excessive heat' warning issued for Chicago area</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/intense-heat-could-harm-roads-illinois-officials-warn-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2017/06/30/Recent_record_breaking_heat_waves_just_a_0_3667337_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Intense heat could harm roads</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/weather-advisory-issued-for-rising-temperatures"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Feels-like 115 degree temps to hit Chicago area</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (AP)</strong> - Public housing officials in Chicago were planning wellbeing checks on residents as the heat and humidity are expected to mount to dangerous levels as part of a wave of sweltering weather covering a substantial portion of the U.S.</p><p>Routine checks also will be done to make sure the temperature in housing units are at safe levels. Window air conditioners are available for emergency situations, Chicago's Housing Authority said Thursday.</p><p>Excessive heat warnings were posted Thursday by the National Weather Service from central Nebraska and Missouri into western Ohio and parts of West Virginia. An excessive heat watch was put in place for the Cleveland area, part of New York State and parts of the East Coast.</p><p>Temperatures topping 100 degrees were expected for the southern and central High Plains.</p><p>Detroit was expected to reach 90 degrees Fahrenheit Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. A high of 91 degrees Fahrenheit was forecast for Chicago and the Baltimore, Maryland, and Washington D.C. areas. Cleveland was to see 92 degrees Fahrenheit, while a high of 96 degrees Fahrenheit was expected in Louisville, Kentucky, and St. Louis, Missouri.</p><p>Ambulances in Oklahoma's two largest metropolitan areas of Oklahoma City and Tulsa have responded to more than 40 heat-related calls since Tuesday, most in the late afternoon as the temperature peaks.</p><p>"We've had people who have been walking," said Emergency Medical Services Authority spokesman Adam Paluka in Tulsa. "We've had people who have been gardening. It doesn't matter how much you're doing or how little you're doing, the heat can still affect you."</p><p>At Cook County Health in Chicago, staff has been placed on-call and operational meetings are being held with emergency room leaders, said Dr. Trevor Lewis, interim chair of the health system's Emergency Medicine department.</p><p>"We have a lot of festivals in the city over the weekend. We make appropriate plans for that," said Lewis, adding that informing people how to take precautions during extreme heat is the best precaution.</p><p>Some intravenous fluids that normally are kept at room temperature at Detroit's Receiving Hospital are being cooled down and fans are being taken out of storage to be more readily available, said Rob Klever, emergency department medical director.</p><p>Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are the primary health issues emergency rooms could see Thursday through Saturday. Both can occur after temperatures hit 80 degrees or the humidity rises above 75 percent, according to Eskenazi Health in Indianapolis.</p><p>Heat stroke can lead to permanent brain damage and death if not treated promptly, said Dr. Tyler Stepsis, medical director of the Michael & Susan Smith Emergency Department at Eskenazi Health.</p><p>"Spending too much time in high temperatures and elevated humidity conditions, along with dehydration, may create an extremely dangerous situation where the core body temperature exceeds 104 degrees Fahrenheit," Stepsis said.</p><p>The coming heat already has caused a free Saturday evening concert at a public park in Toledo to be rescheduled and the Thursday night cancellation of a musical, "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying," at a park amphitheater in Normal, Illinois.</p><p>A half-marathon, 10K and 5K running event is expected to be held Saturday at Hoffman Estates, northwest of Chicago.</p><p>"Our race does start early in the day because July is hot," said Peter Starykowicz, president of All Community Events. "The weather is 85, 90, 95 degrees. It's all hot. Half of our runners are done by 8:30 a.m. CT."</p><p>Ice will be available at course water stations and water misting tents will be put up. Hoffman Estates fire personnel and ambulances will be on-hand and medical personnel will be stationed at the finish line, Starykowicz added.</p><p>"The accomplishment is running a race in hot weather ... not going a million miles an hour," he said. "At the end of the day we gotta make sure what we're doing is safe."</p><p>The heat index — which factors humidity in with the temperature to give an idea of how things will feel — could reach 106 degrees in Chicago on Friday and 111 in some suburbs, according to the weather service.</p><p id="VUkYCB">The forecast high for Saturday is between 91 and 97 degrees, with a heat index between 101 and 108.</p><p>Residents are advised to visit one of the six cooling centers available:</p> <ul> <li>Englewood Center, 1140 W. 79th St.</li> <li>Garfield Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave.</li> <li>King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.</li> <li>North Area Center, 845 W. Wilson Ave.</li> <li>South Chicago Center, 8650 S. Commercial Ave. and,</li> <li>Trina Davila Center, 4312 W. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404037" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/01/18/jason-van-dyke-sentencing-11_1547828775646_6643999_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/01/18/jason-van-dyke-sentencing-11_1547828775646_6643999_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/01/18/jason-van-dyke-sentencing-11_1547828775646_6643999_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/01/18/jason-van-dyke-sentencing-11_1547828775646_6643999_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/01/18/jason-van-dyke-sentencing-11_1547828775646_6643999_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chicago cops accused of covering up for Van Dyke to be fired, Police Board announces</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 08:27PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 08:35PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Four officers accused of covering up the fatal shooting of teenager Laquan McDonald by fellow Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke will be fired from the department.</p><p>The Police Board made the announcement Thursday evening, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.</p><p>In August 2016, CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson filed charges against Sgt. Stephen Franko and officers Janet Mondragon, Daphne Sebastian and Ricardo Viramontes. The four were accused of either giving or approving knowingly false statements in an effort to have the shooting of Laquan McDonald deemed justified.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/illinois-correctional-officer-charged-with-forging-lottery-ticket-worth-20-000" title="Illinois correctional officer charged with forging lottery ticket worth $20,000" data-articleId="419015385" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/Darrell%20Barry_1563498578303.jpg_7533574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/Darrell%20Barry_1563498578303.jpg_7533574_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/Darrell%20Barry_1563498578303.jpg_7533574_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/Darrell%20Barry_1563498578303.jpg_7533574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/Darrell%20Barry_1563498578303.jpg_7533574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Illinois correctional officer charged with forging lottery ticket worth $20,000</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 08:09PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 08:10PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An Illinois correctional officer has been charged with forging a lottery ticket worth tens of thousands of dollars.</p><p>Darrell Barry, 46, is charged in Cook County with a felony county of fraud and a felony count of violation of Illinois lottery law, Illinois State Police said in a statement.</p><p>Barry turned himself into the custody of state police on July 12 at the Chicago Police District 1 headquarters, 1718 S. State St., state police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/child-injured-after-two-carnival-rides-collide-in-suburban-chicago-official-says" title="Child injured after two carnival rides collide in suburban Chicago, official says" data-articleId="419007600" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/carnival%20ride%20collision_1563498202379.jpg_7533566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/carnival%20ride%20collision_1563498202379.jpg_7533566_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/carnival%20ride%20collision_1563498202379.jpg_7533566_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/carnival%20ride%20collision_1563498202379.jpg_7533566_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/carnival%20ride%20collision_1563498202379.jpg_7533566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Child injured after two carnival rides collide in suburban Chicago, official says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 07:36PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 08:04PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two rides at a carnival in suburban Chicago collided Thursday night, leaving one child injured, officials told FOX 32.</p><p>The accident happened at 147th and Karlov Avenue in south suburban Midlothian.</p><p>A person who called into our news station told FOX 32 that two rides collided and one of the rides fell on top of a child, but officials would not confirm that. (Photo credit: LostNMissing.org)" title="ugc_julianekellnermissingposter_071819-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mom of 3 killed in apparent murder-suicide by man she met on dating app, family says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dont-miss/target-debuts-adaptive-halloween-costumes-for-children-who-use-wheelchairs"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/GCT_Hyeji__Target_Adaptive_Costumes_1-5d30b77714a4d60001c0471f_1_Jul_18_2019_18_19_32_poster_1563474508698_7532378_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Target wants to extend its reach to children with disabilities who may have a harder time finding costumes for Halloween. 