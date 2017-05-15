< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. House takes up legislation to protect abortion procedures Posted May 28 2019 01:02PM CDT SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois House is debating legislation to strengthen protections for abortion and related procedures. 

Chicago Democratic Rep. Kelly Cassidy's legislation would require insurance coverage for abortions, contraception and related medical care. It also rescinds 45-year-old restrictions on abortion which are not enforced because of court injunctions. 

Cassidy and supporters of abortion rights say the measure is necessary because of several other states' action to tighten abortion availability and recent U.S. Supreme Court appointees who oppose the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion. 

The House debate began just after 11:30 a.m. Republican Rep. Avery Bourne of Raymond has led the questioning. She calls it a "broad expansion" of abortion. 

Cassidy maintains that the measure simply puts current abortion practice into state law. 