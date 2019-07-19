< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story419262989" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="419262989" data-article-version="1.0">Hundreds of strangers turn out for homeless Army veteran's funeral in suburban Chicago</h1>
</header> CDT class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/homeless%20veteran%20funeral_1563589357042.jpg_7536719_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/homeless%20veteran%20funeral_1563589357042.jpg_7536719_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/homeless%20veteran%20funeral_1563589357042.jpg_7536719_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/homeless%20veteran%20funeral_1563589357042.jpg_7536719_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/homeless%20veteran%20funeral_1563589357042.jpg_7536719_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419262989-419265479" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/homeless%20veteran%20funeral_1563589357042.jpg_7536719_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/homeless%20veteran%20funeral_1563589357042.jpg_7536719_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/homeless%20veteran%20funeral_1563589357042.jpg_7536719_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, <strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (Fox 32 News)</strong> - Hundreds of people turned out Friday to pay their final respects to a homeless veteran who died without a family.</p><p>George Babcock Junior was laid to rest at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, and veterans groups made sure he wasn't forgotten.</p><p>On a blazing hot afternoon, hundreds of people -- almost all of them strangers – turned out to say goodbye to a veteran they never met.</p><p>"I came because it was a homeless veteran. He served our country...and he deserves the respect," said Pam Clark.</p><p>George Babcock Junior served in the US Army from 1963 to 1965. Later he fell on hard times, spending years homeless in Joliet for a time living under a bridge crossing Interstate 80.</p><p>When he passed away recently, veterans' advocates used social media to spread the word about his funeral.</p><p>John Greenan helped organize the effort.</p><p>"This man was a hero. We should never forget about our heroes. And no hero should ever be buried alone," he said.</p><p>The flag draping Babcock's casket was given to the people who cared for him in life.</p><p>"George had no family. We were his family. So the whole front row was all of the staff within the Will County VAC who worked with him in the past," said Kristi McNichol.</p><p>Among the mourners was Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow.</p><p>"I was just thinking about the irony that when he was homeless under a bridge we weren't there," he said. "The word homeless should never be used with the word veteran."</p><p>"It was a great turnout today but it should be like this for all of them. But it isn't," said Jack Picciolo of the Lockport VFW.</p>
</section> <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404037" -->
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Local Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<a href="/news/local/copa-releases-video-of-deadly-police-shooting-of-man-with-bipolar-disorder" title="COPA releases video of deadly police shooting of man with bipolar disorder" data-articleId="419277717" >
<div class="image-wrapper">
<figure class="responsive-wrapper image">
<div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls ">
<div class="responsive">
<div class="position-align">
<img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/COPA_releases_video_of_deadly_police_sho_0_7536849_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/COPA_releases_video_of_deadly_police_sho_0_7536849_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/COPA_releases_video_of_deadly_police_sho_0_7536849_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/COPA_releases_video_of_deadly_police_sho_0_7536849_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/COPA_releases_video_of_deadly_police_sho_0_7536849_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Chicago police watchdog group "COPA" is releasing new video of the tense moments leading to the deadly SWAT shooting of a man with bipolar disorder." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> <div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>COPA releases video of deadly police shooting of man with bipolar disorder</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 10:05PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 10:13PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>The Chicago police watchdog group "COPA" has released new video of the tense moments leading to the deadly shooting of a man with bipolar disorder.</p><p>The video is from May 2019 of police trying to negotiate with 22-year-old Miles Frazier. The man had barricaded himself in his home on East 61st Street and was shooting out a window.</p><p>After nearly an hour of negotiating, a SWAT team went in and shot him. Frazier later died at the hospital.</p>
</div>
<div class="body-cover">
<span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/local/bicyclist-dies-on-blue-line-tracks-near-medical-district-stop-police" title="Bicyclist dies on Blue Line tracks near Medical District stop: police" data-articleId="419276726" > <div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Bicyclist dies on Blue Line tracks near Medical District stop: police</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 09:57PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 09:58PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>A bicyclist died Friday at a Blue Line L station on the West Side, according to police.</p><p>The person was on a bike by the tracks in the 400 block of South Damen Avenue shortly before they died at 9:10 p.m., Chicago police said. The Illinois Medical District station is in the same block.</p><p>The circumstances of the death were not immediately clear.</p>
</div>
<div class="body-cover">
<span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/local/judge-orders-r-kelly-moved-to-new-york-for-court-hearing-1" title="Judge orders R. Kelly moved to New York for court hearing" data-articleId="419259986" > <div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Judge orders R. Kelly moved to New York for court hearing</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 08:58PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>A judge has ordered R&B singer R. Kelly to be transferred from Chicago to New York City for an Aug. 2 hearing on federal sex charges.</p><p>Judge Harry Leinenweber issued the transfer order on Thursday.</p><p>Kelly was already facing state sexual abuse charges in Illinois when he was arrested July 11 on federal indictments in Chicago and New York. He is being held in a Chicago jail without bond.</p>
</div>
<div class="body-cover">
<span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section> <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<div class="story-page-divider"></div>
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header> releases video of deadly police shooting of man with bipolar disorder</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/hundreds-of-strangers-turn-out-for-homeless-army-veteran-s-funeral-in-suburban-chicago"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/homeless%20veteran%20funeral_1563589357042.jpg_7536719_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="homeless veteran funeral_1563589357042.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hundreds of strangers turn out for homeless Army veteran's funeral in suburban Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/chicago-wont-eclipse-record-high-temperature-but-this-heat-is-still-historic"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/heat%20hot%20water%20kids_1563589544288.jpg_7536720_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="heat hot water kids_1563589544288.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Chicago won't eclipse record high temperature, but this heat is still historic</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/flannery-fired-up-how-high-will-natural-gas-utility-bills-go-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/Flannery_Fired_Up__How_high_will_natural_0_7536257_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Flannery_Fired_Up__How_high_will_natural_0_20190720010716"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Flannery Fired Up: How high will natural gas utility bills go?</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3703_" > <span <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/blue%20line%20incident_1563591468506.jpg_7536747_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/blue%20line%20incident_1563591468506.jpg_7536747_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/blue%20line%20incident_1563591468506.jpg_7536747_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/blue%20line%20incident_1563591468506.jpg_7536747_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Bicyclist dies on Blue Line tracks near Medical District stop: police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/hundreds-of-strangers-turn-out-for-homeless-army-veteran-s-funeral-in-suburban-chicago" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/homeless%20veteran%20funeral_1563589357042.jpg_7536719_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/homeless%20veteran%20funeral_1563589357042.jpg_7536719_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/homeless%20veteran%20funeral_1563589357042.jpg_7536719_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/homeless%20veteran%20funeral_1563589357042.jpg_7536719_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/homeless%20veteran%20funeral_1563589357042.jpg_7536719_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hundreds of strangers turn out for homeless Army veteran's funeral in suburban Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/judge-orders-r-kelly-moved-to-new-york-for-court-hearing-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/GETTY%20r%20kelly_1562980248412.jpg_7519757_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/GETTY%20r%20kelly_1562980248412.jpg_7519757_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/GETTY%20r%20kelly_1562980248412.jpg_7519757_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, Kelly moved to New York for court hearing</h3>
</a>
</li> Kelly moved to New York for court hearing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/chicago-s-elusive-gator-settles-into-new-home-in-florida" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/1_1562811216746_7513459_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/1_1562811216746_7513459_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/1_1562811216746_7513459_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/1_1562811216746_7513459_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/1_1562811216746_7513459_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chicago's elusive gator settles into new home in Florida</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/slim-chance-of-ever-finding-chinese-scholar-s-body" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/25/yingying-zhang_1498427273350_3614079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/25/yingying-zhang_1498427273350_3614079_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/25/yingying-zhang_1498427273350_3614079_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/25/yingying-zhang_1498427273350_3614079_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/25/yingying-zhang_1498427273350_3614079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Yingying&#x20;Zhang&#x20;&#x28;University&#x20;of&#x20;Illinois&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Slim chance of ever finding Chinese scholar's body</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div 