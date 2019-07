- The Illinois Department of Transportation is warning drivers of potential pavement blowouts over the next several days as the Chicago area braces for the hottest days of the year so far.

According to IDOT, extreme heat can make pavement "expand and buckle up or blow out, resulting in uneven driving surfaces."

The National Weather Service has ordered an Excessive Heat Warning to be issued about noon Thursday, as temperatures could climb to the low 90s. The heat is expected to intensify Friday and Saturday, when temperatures could reach levels up to 97 degrees with humidity making it feel even hotter, the weather service said.

"At IDOT, we will have the necessary staffing and materials in place to make repairs as quickly as possible," Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said. "We ask the public to stay alert and avoid driving over buckled roads, if possible, while giving our crews plenty of room to work."

Any motorists who spot pavement blowouts can report them to IDOT by calling 800-452-4368 or contacting local law enforcement.