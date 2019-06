- An Illinois deputy has died after being shot downstate Tuesday afternoon.

The officer was shot in Avon, which is southwest of Peoria. He was responding to a call about a battery and disturbance.

Law enforcement from several agencies surrounded the home where the suspect was barricaded. The situation is ongoing as of Tuesday night.

The deputy was identified as 39-year-old Troy Chisum, who had been with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office for four years.