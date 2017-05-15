< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story409961334" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409961334" data-article-version="1.0">Illinois House OKs tax rates for proposed graduated scale</h1> </header> rates for proposed graduated scale"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409961334.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409961334");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409961334-254822612"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="jshyun / Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>jshyun / Flickr</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409961334-254822612" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="jshyun / Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>jshyun / <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 08:56PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 08:59PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> (AP)</strong> - Democrats who control the Illinois House on Thursday approved tiered income-tax rates that would take effect if voters opt for revamping state taxation to hit higher incomes harder, a plan they say is aimed at attacking the state's crippling debt.</p><p>The 67-48 vote followed blistering criticism from Republicans. They claimed it's not the ticket to financial stability that Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker promises, but to runaway government spending.</p><p>The vote came on the next-to-last day of the General Assembly's spring session and finalized a Pritzker campaign centerpiece. The plan would replace the current 4.95% flat rate with a progressive scale topping out at 7.99% for the wealthiest residents of Illinois.</p><p>The overhaul would raise $3.4 billion in new annual revenue, according to Pritzker. It would take effect in 2021 only if voters in next year's election approve an amendment to the state constitution, which currently stipulates that income be taxed at a flat rate.</p><p>"This rate structure would raise the appropriate amount of revenue to pay our bills ... and set the state on a more stable financial course," said Rep. Michael Zalewski, a Riverside Democrat who sponsored the plan. Minor changes the House made in the measure need an OK from the Senate, which planned to consider them Thursday night.</p><p>Thursday's vote was on what rates would apply to the scale if voters choose change. Starting at 4.75% for incomes up to $10,000 , they jump significantly to 7.75% over $250,000 and top out at 7.99% for single filers earning more than $750,000. The corporate rate would increase from 7% to 7.99%.</p><p>Pritzker's mantra for advocating the plan is that 97% of Illinoisans would pay no more in taxes because those earning less than $250,000 would be taxed, at most, at the 4.95% rate. The rates would take effect in 2021 with if voters approve amending the constitution.</p><p>Republicans don't believe the largesse will pay down debt.</p><p>"Here we go again: Taxes, taxes and more taxes," said Rep. David McSweeney, a Barrington Hills Republican. "The middle class is going to suffer. This is a Trojan horse. We all know this is being used to sell the voters on falsehoods. ... Stop the madness. Vote no."</p><p>Illinois is awash in debt associated with years of skipping required pension contributions, overspending, a 2015-17 budget dispute that has resulted in $15 billion associated with past-due bills, and rising costs which existing revenue can't catch. Pritzker claims the alternatives include devastating spending cuts or stratospheric hikes in the flat-tax rate.</p><p>"We will stabilize Illinois' finances," Pritzker said in a statement following the vote. "Opponents should be honest that they offer bad options - either cutting schools and public safety to the bone, or raising taxes on everyone by 20%. Instead, I stand firmly on the side of working families and fairness."</p><p>But differing rates based on income would merely encourage Democrats to increase spending and cover it with hiked taxes at the highest levels with no solution to the mess, said GOP Rep. Margo McDermed of Mokena.</p><p>"It's always easy to increase taxes on higher earners and not on the lower earners," McDermed said. "The temptation to do that is increased by the fact that we haven't addressed a single one of the drivers of our expenses, not one, not pensions, not Medicaid, not salaries, and not the increases in the latest budget."</p><p>Business interests say taxing the wealthy will simply drive them from the state, leaving those with incomes insufficient to produce necessary revenue. And they say that it will hurt job-creating small businesses because their profits are counted as individual income. Zalewski said that 95 percent of small businesses have incomes under the $250,000 threshold.</p><p>"When people get a great idea that they think they're going to make a million bucks a year, they don't consider for a minute, that 'Oh my God, I'm not going to start my company because someday when I make that, I'll take home'" less, Arlington Heights Democratic Rep. Mark Walker said. "It is not a disincentive to entrepreneurs, and it is not counter to the American Dream."</p><p>Pritzker's plan includes a 20% increase in the property tax credit available to residents of the state with the nation's next-to-highest property taxes, but both Democrats and Republicans complained Pritzker wasn't doing enough to relieve the burden. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WFLD_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404037" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local/100-year-old-eye-doctor-still-seeing-patients-in-suburban-chicago" title="100-year-old eye doctor still seeing patients in suburban Chicago" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/100_year_old_eye_doctor_still_seeing_pat_0_7333629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/100_year_old_eye_doctor_still_seeing_pat_0_7333629_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/100_year_old_eye_doctor_still_seeing_pat_0_7333629_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/100_year_old_eye_doctor_still_seeing_pat_0_7333629_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/100_year_old_eye_doctor_still_seeing_pat_0_7333629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="At 100 years old, a Northbrook eye doctor is still seeing patients." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>100-year-old eye doctor still seeing patients in suburban Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Natalie Bomke </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 09:22PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 10:07PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>At 100 years old, a Northbrook eye doctor is still seeing patients.</p><p>Dr. Daniel Nast, Jr. started practicing in the 1940s after he was drafted for World War II.</p><p>"He can take a pair of glasses in his hand and say here, this is the prescription on it, because that's what he had to do in the 1940's," said Mind-Eye Institute Founder Dr. Deborah Zelinsky.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/man-shot-while-playing-basketball-in-chicago" title="Man shot while playing basketball in Chicago" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/10/22/generic%20police%20lights%205.14.15_1445545881329_394398_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/10/22/generic%20police%20lights%205.14.15_1445545881329_394398_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/10/22/generic%20police%20lights%205.14.15_1445545881329_394398_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/10/22/generic%20police%20lights%205.14.15_1445545881329_394398_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/10/22/generic%20police%20lights%205.14.15_1445545881329_394398_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man shot while playing basketball in Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 08:29PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man playing basketball was wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday in Rogers Park on the North Side.</p><p>Several people were inside Loyola Park at 4:55 p.m. when someone inside vehicle approached in the 1200 block of Greeleaf Avenue and fired shots, Chicago police said.</p><p>People around the basketball court scattered at the sound of gunfire, according to a police source. A 25-year-old who had been playing in the court was struck in the shoulder by a bullet.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-searching-for-teens-who-beat-up-father-at-suburban-park" title="Police searching for teens who beat up father at suburban park" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/Police_searching_for_teens_who_beat_up_f_0_7333613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/Police_searching_for_teens_who_beat_up_f_0_7333613_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/Police_searching_for_teens_who_beat_up_f_0_7333613_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/Police_searching_for_teens_who_beat_up_f_0_7333613_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/Police_searching_for_teens_who_beat_up_f_0_7333613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A group of young men attacked a father playing basketball with his 10-year-old son in northwest suburban Antioch." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police searching for teens who beat up father at suburban park</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Michele Fiore </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 06:07PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 10:01PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A group of young men attacked a father playing basketball with his 10-year-old son in northwest suburban Antioch.</p><p>Now, a local bar will be hosting a benefit to try to raise money to help with his mounting medical bills.</p><p>The attack prompted an immediate response from police who say they are close to arresting at least seven people, both juveniles and adults.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/mlb-to-keep-monitoring-netting-issue-after-child-hit-during-cubs-game"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/girl-hit-cubs-getty-wnyw-5-30-19_1559233388902_7330621_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="GETTY girl-hit-cubs-getty-wnyw-5-30-19_1559233388902-408795.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>MLB to keep monitoring netting issue after child hit during Cubs game</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-shares-terrifying-story-after-being-beaten-for-8-hours-allegedly-by-punta-cana-resort-employee"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/ugc_dominicanrepublicbeating_053019_1559259541064_7332965_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Tammy Lawrence-Daley is shown in a photo during her vacation in Punta Cana alongside an image of her in the hospital after she was severely beaten. (Photo credit: Tammy Lawrence-Daley)" title="ugc_dominicanrepublicbeating_053019-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman shares terrifying story after being beaten for 8 hours while on vacation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/unusual/illinois-mom-shocked-to-find-toddler-t-shirt-she-bought-online-has-f-the-police-printed-on-it"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/blur_1559259713730_7332966_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Kelsey Williamson didn't get exactly what she ordered when her daughter's shirt arrived in the mail. (Photo by Kelsey Williamson)" title="blur_1559259713730-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Illinois mom shocked to find toddler t-shirt she bought online has 'F*** the police' on it</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-searching-for-teens-who-beat-up-father-at-suburban-park"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/jeff%20matthews_1559259368389.jpg_7332483_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="jeff matthews_1559259368389.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police searching for teens who beat up father at suburban park</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/rapper-lil-durk-arrest-in-connection-to-shooting-at-the-varsity" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/lil%20durk%20Durk%20Derrick%20Bank%20fulton%20county%20jail%20varsity%20shooting_1559269177367.jpg_7333522_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/lil%20durk%20Durk%20Derrick%20Bank%20fulton%20county%20jail%20varsity%20shooting_1559269177367.jpg_7333522_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/lil%20durk%20Durk%20Derrick%20Bank%20fulton%20county%20jail%20varsity%20shooting_1559269177367.jpg_7333522_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/lil%20durk%20Durk%20Derrick%20Bank%20fulton%20county%20jail%20varsity%20shooting_1559269177367.jpg_7333522_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/lil%20durk%20Durk%20Derrick%20Bank%20fulton%20county%20jail%20varsity%20shooting_1559269177367.jpg_7333522_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Durk&#x20;Derrick&#x20;Bank&#x2c;&#x20;known&#x20;by&#x20;his&#x20;stage&#x20;name&#x20;Lil&#x20;Durk&#x2c;&#x20;was&#x20;booked&#x20;into&#x20;the&#x20;Fulton&#x20;County&#x20;in&#x20;connection&#x20;to&#x20;a&#x20;February&#x20;5&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;shooting&#x20;at&#x20;The&#x20;Varsity&#x20;in&#x20;Atlanta&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Fulton&#x20;County&#x20;Jail&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Rapper Lil Durk arrest in connection to shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/illinois-house-oks-tax-rates-for-proposed-graduated-scale" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="jshyun&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Illinois House OKs tax rates for proposed graduated scale</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/man-shot-while-playing-basketball-in-chicago" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/10/22/generic%20police%20lights%205.14.15_1445545881329_394398_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/10/22/generic%20police%20lights%205.14.15_1445545881329_394398_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/10/22/generic%20police%20lights%205.14.15_1445545881329_394398_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/10/22/generic%20police%20lights%205.14.15_1445545881329_394398_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/10/22/generic%20police%20lights%205.14.15_1445545881329_394398_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man shot while playing basketball in Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-shares-terrifying-story-after-being-beaten-for-8-hours-allegedly-by-punta-cana-resort-employee" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/ugc_dominicanrepublicbeating_053019_1559259541064_7332965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/ugc_dominicanrepublicbeating_053019_1559259541064_7332965_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/ugc_dominicanrepublicbeating_053019_1559259541064_7332965_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/ugc_dominicanrepublicbeating_053019_1559259541064_7332965_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/ugc_dominicanrepublicbeating_053019_1559259541064_7332965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tammy&#x20;Lawrence-Daley&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;photo&#x20;during&#x20;her&#x20;vacation&#x20;in&#x20;Punta&#x20;Cana&#x20;alongside&#x20;an&#x20;image&#x20;of&#x20;her&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;hospital&#x20;after&#x20;she&#x20;was&#x20;severely&#x20;beaten&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Tammy&#x20;Lawrence-Daley&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman shares terrifying story after being beaten for 8 hours while on vacation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/trump-hitting-mexico-with-5-percent-tariff-in-response-to-migrants" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/30/GettyImages-1152629894_1559261537517_7333077_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/30/GettyImages-1152629894_1559261537517_7333077_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/30/GettyImages-1152629894_1559261537517_7333077_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/30/GettyImages-1152629894_1559261537517_7333077_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/30/GettyImages-1152629894_1559261537517_7333077_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Win&#x20;McNamee&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>President Trump hitting Mexico with 5 percent tariff in response to migrants</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static 