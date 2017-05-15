< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Illinois lawmakers vote to give themselves $1,600 pay raise
Posted Jun 02 2019 09:02PM CDT
Updated Jun 02 2019 09:04PM CDT raise" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/illinois-lawmakers-getting-1-600-pay-raise" addthis:title="Illinois lawmakers vote to give themselves $1,600 pay raise"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410457420.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410457420");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410457420-254822612"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="jshyun / Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>jshyun / Flickr</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410457420-254822612" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="jshyun / Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>jshyun / Flickr</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 09:02PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 09:04PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410457420" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP)</strong> - Illinois lawmakers are in line for a $1,600-a-year salary increase after the House surprised the Senate by slipping a pay raise into budget legislation, then refusing to take action on the Senate's attempt to reverse it.</p><p>The $39.9 billion budget the House adopted Saturday night, followed Sunday by Senate action which ended the Legislature's spring session, includes a 2.4% cost-of-living adjustment in legislators' base salary of $67,836.</p><p>It would be the first pay increase for lawmakers since 2008 and would take effect July 1, if Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs the budget agreement, which all 19 Senate Republicans opposed because of the pay raise. </p><p>"If we think we deserve one, then stand up and say it," said Sen. Dale Righter, a Mattoon Republican who was the first to point out the missing COLA freeze to majority Democrats. "Don't try to slip it through in the last hours of session because that's what people resent."</p><p>Lawmakers are due annual cost-of-living increases unless legislation blocks them. For a decade, budget legislation has included language to freeze salaries. </p><p>During Friday night's budget debate, sponsoring Democratic Sen. Heather Steans was surprised when Righter pointed out that the agreed-to COLA freeze was absent. Senate Democrats reversed the omission by adding the prohibition to another bill they sent to the House, but the House took no action. </p><p>"You should go and ask the House why they didn't pass the bill that we sent them," Steans said.</p><p>Pritzker, at a celebratory end-of-session news conference in his state Capitol office, declined to say whether lawmakers who believe they deserve a pay raise should do so in a more open fashion.</p><p>"This is the budget that we've got," Pritzker said. </p><p>House Majority Leader Greg Harris, a Chicago Democrat, would not say why the House didn't vote on the separate salary-freeze legislation, noting only that the budget plan including the COLA underwent committee and House-floor examination. </p><p>A spokesman for Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan said he was unaware of a pay increase. But Rep. David McSweeney, a Republican budget hawk from Barrington Hills, was incensed. </p><p>"Illinois citizens are sick and tired of secret insider budget deals that enrich Springfield politicians at the expense of hardworking taxpayers who are getting hit with massive tax increases," McSweeney said. </p><p>The salary freeze plan that the Senate sent to the House would have required a roll call of House members on whether to implement the freeze or accept the raise.</p><p>"They were aware that we passed the bill over to them, so for whatever reason, I don't know what happened over there, they didn't take it up," said Senate President John Cullerton, a Democrat from Chicago. "But I would advise them to do so."</p><p>The Senate added the freeze language to unrelated legislation sponsored by Democratic Rep. Stephanie Kifowit. When it came back to the House, records indicate Kifowit transferred it to Democratic Rep. Thaddeus Jones of Calumet City. Jones filed a motion to reject the freeze, but it was never called for a vote. Neither Jones nor Kifowit returned messages seeking comment on Sunday. </p><p>It's unclear when House Republicans learned that the COLA was included, but legislative records show that on Saturday, the entire GOP caucus signed on as co-sponsors to Metropolis Republican Rep. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>CPD looking for missing girl, 11</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 09:37PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Chicago police were searching Sunday night for a missing 11-year-old girl.</p><p>Lenijah Crawley was last seen at her home at 4300 W. Irving Park Road on Thursday.</p><p>Police said she may try to beg for money at CTA stops on the Blue Line.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/7-dead-39-wounded-in-most-violent-weekend-of-2019" title="7 dead, 39 wounded in most violent weekend of 2019" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/02/Most_violent_weekend_in_Chicago_so_far_i_0_7344755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/02/Most_violent_weekend_in_Chicago_so_far_i_0_7344755_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/02/Most_violent_weekend_in_Chicago_so_far_i_0_7344755_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/02/Most_violent_weekend_in_Chicago_so_far_i_0_7344755_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/02/Most_violent_weekend_in_Chicago_so_far_i_0_7344755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Most violent weekend in Chicago so far in 2019" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>7 dead, 39 wounded in most violent weekend of 2019</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Michele Fiore </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 09:20PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 09:23PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The first weekend of June is now the most violent weekend on record in Chicago this year. As of Sunday night, seven people had been shot dead and an additional 39 others wounded.</p><p>Families and Chicago police are using the weekend to make a point, that laws need to change. A CPD spokesman tweeted that letting gun offenders out on I-bonds shows there is no repercussion for carrying an illegal gun in Chicago.</p><p>In one shooting in Austin, three teenagers and a 22 year old man were hit. It was the second time in 24 hours where several people were shot in one location. Chicago's other mass shooting prompted Northwestern University to send an alert to students and staff near the Gold Coast campus. At Chicago and Lake Shore Drive, four men were shot, ranging in age from 25 to 28.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/cpd-investigating-release-of-video-showing-shooting-of-mom-holding-baby" title="CPD investigating release of video showing shooting of mom holding baby" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/brittany%20hill%202_1559083159625.jpg_7319989_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/brittany%20hill%202_1559083159625.jpg_7319989_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/brittany%20hill%202_1559083159625.jpg_7319989_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/brittany%20hill%202_1559083159625.jpg_7319989_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/brittany%20hill%202_1559083159625.jpg_7319989_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>CPD investigating release of video showing shooting of mom holding baby</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 08:11PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Someone has leaked video of the drive-by murder of a Chicago mother who was holding her baby at the time.</p><p>Fox 32 News is not showing the video of Brittany Hill's murder at this time. We did reach out to police who confirmed the video is authentic. </p><p>The video shows Hill standing with others on a street. Two people in a car drive up. Hill's baby waves at the killers. They open fire. Everyone on the street runs. Hill is visibly wounded. She stumbles, then crawls behind a car, putting her body over her baby. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/7-dead-39-wounded-in-most-violent-weekend-of-2019"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/02/Weekend%20violence_1559528379908.JPG_7344818_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The first weekend of June was the most violent in Chicago so far in 2019, with seven shot dead and 39 others wounded as of Sunday night." title="Weekend violence"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>7 dead, 39 wounded in most violent weekend of 2019</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/trump-plays-golf-visits-church"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/02/President%20Trump%20visits%20a%20church%20in%20Virginia._1559512725917.JPG_7344388_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="President Trump visits a church in Virginia." title="President Trump visits a church in Virginia."/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Trump plays golf, visits church</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/5-injured-in-venice-as-cruise-ship-slams-into-tourist-boat"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/02/veniceboatcrashkttv11_1559506041566_7344268_ver1.0_320_180.PNG');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Video Courtesy: Matteo Ravagnan " title="veniceboatcrashkttv11_1559506041566-407068.PNG"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>5 injured in Venice as cruise ship slams into tourist boat</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-man-calls-911-to-brag-about-fleeing-traffic-stop-what-do-we-pay-you-guys-for-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/ST%20JOHNS%20COUNTY%20SO_Nicholas%20Carlmann%20Jones_060219_1559505350911.png_7344263_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="ST JOHNS COUNTY SO_Nicholas Carlmann Jones_060219_1559505350911.png-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Florida man calls 911 to brag about fleeing traffic stop, 'what do we pay you guys for'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> 