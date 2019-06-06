< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Illinois man with stage 4 cancer sentenced for ordering THC chocolates

Posted Jun 10 2019 11:21AM CDT
Updated Jun 10 2019 11:22AM CDT fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Illinois man with stage 4 cancer sentenced for ordering THC chocolates&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/illinois-man-with-stage-4-cancer-sentenced-for-ordering-thc-chocolates" data-title="Illinois man with stage 4 cancer sentenced for ordering THC chocolates" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/illinois-man-with-stage-4-cancer-sentenced-for-ordering-thc-chocolates" addthis:title="Illinois man with stage 4 cancer sentenced for ordering THC chocolates"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411794021.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411794021");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411794021-411270037"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/thomas%20franzen_1559870081080.jpg_7361668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/thomas%20franzen_1559870081080.jpg_7361668_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/thomas%20franzen_1559870081080.jpg_7361668_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/thomas%20franzen_1559870081080.jpg_7361668_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/thomas%20franzen_1559870081080.jpg_7361668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411794021-411270037" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/thomas%20franzen_1559870081080.jpg_7361668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/thomas%20franzen_1559870081080.jpg_7361668_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/thomas%20franzen_1559870081080.jpg_7361668_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, By Nicole Darrah | Fox News

Posted Jun 10 2019 11:21AM CDT
Updated Jun 10 2019 11:22AM CDT id="relatedHeadlines-411794021" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - An <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/category/us/us-regions/midwest/illinois">Illinois</a> <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/category/health/cancer">cancer</a> patient has been <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/category/us/crime">sentenced</a> to prison for ordering 42 pounds of <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/category/us/crime/drugs">THC-infused</a> <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/category/food-drink">chocolates</a> that he claims he purchased to self-medicate.</p> <p>Thomas Franzen, 37, pleaded guilty to possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis in exchange for a 4-year prison sentence, the Kane County State's Attorney's Office said.</p> <p>Prosecutors said in a <a href="http://saopublic.co.kane.il.us/News%20Releases/2019-06-06%20Montgomery%20man%20pleads%20guilty%20to%20possessing%2042%20pounds%20of%20marijuana-laced%20chocolate.pdf">news release</a> on Thursday that Franzen "sought to sell" the chocolate, but Franzen's defense attorney said he was using them to relieve himself from stage 4 cancer symptoms, like nausea.</p> <p>Attorney David Camic said prosecutors showed “compassion” in dismissing the more serious charge of cannabis trafficking after authorities intercepted the chocolates in 2014.</p> <p>THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is "the main psychoactive compound in marijuana that gives the high sensation," <a href="https://www.healthline.com/health/cbd-vs-thc">according to</a> Healthline. 