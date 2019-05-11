< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Illinois residents could be charged $1,000 a year to own an electric vehicle under new legislation A Tesla electric-powered sedan stands at a Tesla charging station. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images) https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/GETTY-tesla_1557609144430_7248190_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Tesla electric-powered sedan stands at a Tesla charging station. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>A Tesla electric-powered sedan stands at a Tesla charging station. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-406325910-406325612" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/GETTY-tesla_1557609144430_7248190_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/GETTY-tesla_1557609144430_7248190_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/GETTY-tesla_1557609144430_7248190_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/GETTY-tesla_1557609144430_7248190_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/GETTY-tesla_1557609144430_7248190_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Tesla electric-powered sedan stands at a Tesla charging station. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>A Tesla electric-powered sedan stands at a Tesla charging station. Posted May 11 2019 04:15PM CDT
Updated May 11 2019 05:12PM CDT

(FoxNews.com) - Electric car owners in Illinois could take a large hit to their bank accounts after lawmakers proposed an extreme hike in registration fees for electronic vehicles in the state. Martin Sandoval, a Democrat who says the registration fee hike is imperative to help fund necessary infrastructure improvements.</p> <p>“Capital bills in Springfield are like the second coming of the cicadas — every 10 years — and that’s not the way to go in regards to funding our infrastructure,” Sandoval told <a href="https://www.nprillinois.org/post/infrastructure-plan-would-double-gas-tax-license-and-registration-fees#stream/0" target="_blank"><strong>NPR Illinois</strong></a>. “This is a transformational model. And hopefully, when we get done with passing this sustainable capital bill, we won’t have to have another press conference like this 10 years from now.”</p> <p>The bill would also make things more expensive for residents who drive non-electric cars. The state's gas tax would go up 19 cents to 44 cents a gallon, fees for driver’s licenses would double and the registration fee for non-electric vehicles would go up nearly 50% from $98 to $148.</p> <p>“It’s outrageous,” Tesla owner Nicoletta Skarlatos, 56, told the Chicago Tribune. “I thought Illinois was progressive and would want to encourage EV (electric vehicle) ownership.”</p> <p>The reason for the extreme hikes are that electric vehicles don't provide the state any gas tax revenue. Electric vehicle companies Tesla and Rivian say they're against the legislation.</p> <p>“Imposing fees on EVs that are over 400 percent more than their gasoline-powered counterparts is not only unfair, it discourages promising new technology that will reduce our dependence on petroleum, reduce emissions, and promote the Illinois economy,” Rivian spokesman Michael McHale told the Chicago Tribune.</p> <p>Sandoval says people who drive hybrids and plug-in electric hybrids won't have to pay the higher registration fee.</p> <p>This isn't the first time Illinois used a new program to raise additional funds from local residents.</p> <p>From 2010-2015, 1.2 million motorists in Chicago received 1.5 million tickets as part of the city's red-light and speed camera programs. Residents filed a class action lawsuit, alleging the programs violated the rights of over a million people after the city took more than $285 million, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. The city agreed to settle, with the average resident getting about $36.62. Those who had already paid their tickets before the lawsuit were out of luck.</p> <p>Officials hope the new gas and electric hikes raise eight times the amount of the red-light and speed camera programs.</p> <p>Illinois was seventh in electronic vehicle sales last year and there are about 15,000 registered in the state. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Person shot by police in Lawndale during exchange of gunfire</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 11 2019 05:59PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Chicago police officers returned fire and shot a man Saturday in Lawndale, according to officials.</p><p>The shooting happened about 3:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Lawndale, according to preliminary information from police.</p><p>Police said the 30-year-old man fired shots at officers and then was himself stuck during an exchange of gunfire. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in grave condition, officials said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/woman-killed-baby-hospitalized-in-ashburn-vehicle-crash" title="Woman killed, baby hospitalized in Ashburn vehicle crash" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/17/emergency-room_1497714552305_3582681_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/17/emergency-room_1497714552305_3582681_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/17/emergency-room_1497714552305_3582681_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/17/emergency-room_1497714552305_3582681_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/17/emergency-room_1497714552305_3582681_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman killed, baby hospitalized in Ashburn vehicle crash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 11 2019 03:20PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A woman was killed and a seven-month-old girl injured Saturday in a vehicle crash in Ashburn on the South Side.</p><p>The woman, 31, was driving at a high rate of speed about 7 a.m. in the 3100 block of West 79th Street when her 2013 Chevy Captiva struck a concrete support beam, Chicago police said.</p><p>Both the woman and a seven-month-old girl were rushed to Christ Hospital after the crash, police said. The woman was pronounced dead, and the baby is in good condition.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/nearly-200-new-chicago-police-officers-receive-assignments-1" title="Nearly 200 new Chicago police officers receive assignments" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/01/05/GETTY-Chicago-police-car_1515196858054_4775914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/01/05/GETTY-Chicago-police-car_1515196858054_4775914_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/01/05/GETTY-Chicago-police-car_1515196858054_4775914_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/01/05/GETTY-Chicago-police-car_1515196858054_4775914_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/01/05/GETTY-Chicago-police-car_1515196858054_4775914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Nearly 200 new Chicago police officers receive assignments</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 11 2019 01:56PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Nearly 200 probationary officers are being deployed to police districts in Chicago neighborhoods.</p><p>Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago police First Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio say Saturday that the assignments are the first for the new officers.</p><p>More than two-thirds of the 198 new officers are being sent to districts headquartered in south side and west side neighborhoods. Their training included six months at the city's Police Academy.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/alyssa-milano-threatens-to-leave-show-to-protest-georgia-abortion-law"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/11/Getty_AlyssaMilano_051119_1557593478966_7248028_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images" title="1078617594_1557593478966-404959"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Alyssa Milano threatens to leave show to protest Georgia abortion law</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/video-kentucky-homeowner-shoots-at-four-armed-home-invaders"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/11/home%20invasion%20for%20web_1557587602764.png_7248108_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="home invasion for web_1557587602764.png-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>VIDEO: Kentucky homeowner shoots at would-be robbers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/exclusive-private-contractors-talk-about-working-with-dcfs"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/10/5F14158A21324178AA17961C3B173E8A_1557541975603_7246993_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="5F14158A21324178AA17961C3B173E8A_1557541975603.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Exclusive: Private contractors talk about working with DCFS</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/fundraiser-for-cop-who-shot-and-killed-legrier-jones-sparks-controversy"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/19/jones%20rialmo%20quintonio_1524188825720.jpg_5366788_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="jones rialmo quintonio_1524188825720.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Fundraiser for cop who shot and killed LeGrier, Jones sparks controversy</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/illinois-residents-could-be-charged-1-000-a-year-to-own-an-electric-vehicle-under-new-legislation" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/GETTY-tesla_1557609144430_7248190_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/GETTY-tesla_1557609144430_7248190_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/GETTY-tesla_1557609144430_7248190_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/GETTY-tesla_1557609144430_7248190_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/GETTY-tesla_1557609144430_7248190_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;Tesla&#x20;electric-powered&#x20;sedan&#x20;stands&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;Tesla&#x20;charging&#x20;station&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Sean&#x20;Gallup&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Illinois residents could be charged $1,000 a year to own an electric vehicle under new legislation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/woman-killed-baby-hospitalized-in-ashburn-vehicle-crash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/17/emergency-room_1497714552305_3582681_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/17/emergency-room_1497714552305_3582681_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/17/emergency-room_1497714552305_3582681_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/17/emergency-room_1497714552305_3582681_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/17/emergency-room_1497714552305_3582681_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman killed, baby hospitalized in Ashburn vehicle crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/pennsylvania-school-drops-god-bless-america-after-pledge-of-allegiance" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/11/GettyImages-3126905_1557601602169_7248141_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/11/GettyImages-3126905_1557601602169_7248141_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/11/GettyImages-3126905_1557601602169_7248141_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/11/GettyImages-3126905_1557601602169_7248141_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/11/GettyImages-3126905_1557601602169_7248141_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;William&#x20;Thomas&#x20;Cain&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pennsylvania school drops 'God bless America' after pledge</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/nearly-200-new-chicago-police-officers-receive-assignments-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/01/05/GETTY-Chicago-police-car_1515196858054_4775914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/01/05/GETTY-Chicago-police-car_1515196858054_4775914_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/01/05/GETTY-Chicago-police-car_1515196858054_4775914_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/01/05/GETTY-Chicago-police-car_1515196858054_4775914_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/01/05/GETTY-Chicago-police-car_1515196858054_4775914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Scott&#x20;Olson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Nearly 200 new Chicago police officers receive assignments</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nj-police-seek-lowlife-who-shot-cat-in-face-with-crossbow" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/11/cat-crossbow_1557598318074_7248045_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/11/cat-crossbow_1557598318074_7248045_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/11/cat-crossbow_1557598318074_7248045_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/11/cat-crossbow_1557598318074_7248045_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/11/cat-crossbow_1557598318074_7248045_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Howell&#x20;Township&#x20;Police&#x20;Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police seek 'lowlife' who shot cat in face with crossbow</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0578_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0578"></span> <div 